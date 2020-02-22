What's new

Turkey condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
19,097
154
34,303
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Turkey condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan
At least 13 security personnel, 7 guards killed in 2 separate attacks
Burak Bir |15.10.2020

Turkey condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan



ANKARA
Turkey condemned deadly terror attacks in Pakistan on Thursday that killed over a dozen security personnel.

"We are saddened by the news of deadly terror attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province and North Waziristan district today, which resulted in loss of lives of many Pakistani security personnel," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, swift recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Pakistan."

Earlier in the day, 13 security personnel and seven private guards were killed in two separate attacks in north and southwestern Pakistan.

www.aa.com.tr

Turkey condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan

At least 13 security personnel, 7 guards killed in 2 separate attacks - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Dalit
German terror manifesto: "complete extermination” of many “races or cultures in our midst”
Replies
10
Views
719
srshkmr
srshkmr
B
Suspected German gunman’s ‘hate list’ included Bangladesh
Replies
10
Views
673
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
Taimoor Khan
How Imran Khan is remaking Pakistan
Replies
8
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
GlobalVillageSpace
Ashraf Ghani’s blame game continues: What are Pakistan’s options?
Replies
3
Views
418
Baby Leone
B
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
1
Views
479
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top