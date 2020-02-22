Turkey condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan

Burak Bir |15.10.2020Turkey condemned deadly terror attacks in Pakistan on Thursday that killed over a dozen security personnel."We are saddened by the news of deadly terror attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province and North Waziristan district today, which resulted in loss of lives of many Pakistani security personnel," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement."We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, swift recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Pakistan."Earlier in the day, 13 security personnel and seven private guards were killed in two separate attacks in north and southwestern Pakistan.