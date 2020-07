Not much similar operations with these success level in modern military history. 3 different commando brigades merged on the island by combining amphibious assault, helicopter's commando landing, paratrooper's airborne; then destroyed 100 kilometers wide defense positions, in 3 days.



After the second operation on the island ended, the Turkish army withdrew by setting a border line. Thus, the military coup attempt in Cyprus was destroyed. In the ongoing days, the junta in Greece was collapsed.



Nevertheless, these days nearly 2 million Turkish Cypriots living in the UK and Turkey. If you visit the Turkish Republic of Cyprus today, it is possible to see muslim mass graves in many villages. The period between 1960-1974 has opened irreparable wounds for the Cyprus Muslims. Turkey's military operations was about to ensure not happen another Crete insanity, again.



The Cyprus peace operation not only saved the Turkish Muslim population on the island from a genocide as it happened in Crete before, but also brought democracy to all Greek people.

