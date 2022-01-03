Turkey changes country's name to Turkiye

The name Turkiye/Turchia/Turqie/Turcia/Turkia etc. has already been used for centuries.But by state decree, it was decided to write it as it is read in all languages. So there is no pronounce change. Actually, the pronunciation in English spelling is incorrect, but there is a much more correct pronunciation in other European languages such as Spanish, French, Italian.As for the 'turkey' name origin: from the Balkan languages to Arabic, the original name of turkey is Hindi/Hindu. This is because this poultry came to the region from India first. Likewise, in europe it was also known as turkey because the animal trade carried out through the Turkey, and took its name from the geography called Turkey (asian minor). We were not bothered by this, but it is equally ironic that the mostly Indians use it as a mockery on social media.