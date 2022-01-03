~
Turkey changes country's name to Turkiye
Call it a rebrand, call it national pride but don't call it "Turkey" anymore.
The country's spelling has been changed to Turkiye because it "represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," the country said in an announcement.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the name change in early December.
"Made in Turkiye" will now appear on all of the country's exports. The country's tourism website, GoTurkiye.com, has undergone the rebranding.
Or in other words , when you search for Turkiye online you would no longer get this results :
Or in other words , when you search for Turkiye online you would no longer get this results :
