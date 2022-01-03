What's new

Turkey changes country's name to Turkiye

sammuel

sammuel

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2017
1,510
1
571
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
~

Turkey changes country's name to Turkiye


Call it a rebrand, call it national pride but don't call it "Turkey" anymore.

The country's spelling has been changed to Turkiye because it "represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation in the best way," the country said in an announcement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the name change in early December.

"Made in Turkiye" will now appear on all of the country's exports. The country's tourism website, GoTurkiye.com, has undergone the rebranding.


www.travelweekly.com

Turkey changes country's name to Turkiye

The country says the change "represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation in the best way."
www.travelweekly.com www.travelweekly.com


p,s

Or in other words , when you search for Turkiye online you would no longer get this results :-) :




~
 
Last edited:
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,543
15
9,579
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
untitled said:
Is there any change in pronunciation?
Click to expand...
The name Turkiye/Turchia/Turqie/Turcia/Turkia etc. has already been used for centuries.

But by state decree, it was decided to write it as it is read in all languages. So there is no pronounce change. Actually, the pronunciation in English spelling is incorrect, but there is a much more correct pronunciation in other European languages such as Spanish, French, Italian.

As for the 'turkey' name origin: from the Balkan languages to Arabic, the original name of turkey is Hindi/Hindu. This is because this poultry came to the region from India first. Likewise, in europe it was also known as turkey because the animal trade carried out through the Turkey, and took its name from the geography called Turkey (asian minor). We were not bothered by this, but it is equally ironic that the mostly Indians use it as a mockery on social media.
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2010
2,067
-3
3,467
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
I think the number of people like me who will continue to use Turkey no matter what Erdogan requests will be too damn high.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,283
118
12,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
QWECXZ said:
I think the number of people like me who will continue to use Turkey no matter what Erdogan requests will be too damn high.
Click to expand...
So if tomorrow Iran decides follow on the same model & chooses to change its name (officially) from Iran to Persia, would you have the same thought?
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2010
2,067
-3
3,467
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Trailer23 said:
So if tomorrow Iran decides follow on the same model & chooses to change its name (officially) from Iran to Persia, would you have the same thought?
Click to expand...
Nope, and I don't have to have the same thought either.
Plus, hypothetically, that would be a real name change. This one is mostly a change in spelling. If Pakistan tomorrow changes its name to Pashtustan, then that would be a real change of name. But if Pakistan asks to be spelled as Pakestan, that wouldn't really be a change of name, but rather a change in spelling.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,543
15
9,579
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Trailer23 said:
So if tomorrow Iran decides follow on the same model & chooses to change its name (officially) from Iran to Persia, would you have the same thought?
Click to expand...
Turkiye did not change its name. On the contrary, it wants the correct pronunciation of its name to be popularized. Therefore, this example may not be exactly the same.

People already call the countries as they want. So much so that if I try to use some adjectives that I see used for Iran, for example, I will probably be kicked out of the forum. Using names as a tool of insult or to make fun of it means nothing but the inferiority complex of the person who did it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Turkiye’s top 7 major defence industry breakthroughs in 2021, explained
Replies
0
Views
144
dBSPL
dBSPL
H
Turkish businessmen must become martyrs, columnist says
Replies
5
Views
335
retaxis
retaxis
Aspen
Turkey and the Blue Homeland Doctrine
Replies
10
Views
997
Aspen
Aspen
ÇölKaplanı
TurAF in the past
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
ÇölKaplanı
ÇölKaplanı
TaiShang
  • Locked
Turkish judiciary toughens stance on Kurdistan groups
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
UzaySan
UzaySan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom