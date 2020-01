TUBITAK SAGE has developed the Inertial Measurement Unit which is one of the most critical components of Missile SystemsOne of the most critical components of the missile systems we have been dependent is now indigenousInertial Measurement Unit designed for high precision navigation, guidance and control applicationsMeteksan KEMENT tactical data linkKEMENT tactical data link terminals will be available in many applications and platforms that require electronic warfare protected , high speed tactical data communication from a long distanceIt will add Midcourse guidance and two way communication capability for missiles