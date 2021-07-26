Turkey bought a lot of weapons from Israel, we can arrange this again: Erdoğan aide

President Erdoğan's adviser Mesut Hakkı Caşın has said that Turkey bought a lot of weapons from Israel and that it can be arranged again. "Turkey's and Israel's defense industries can go ahead together," Caşın said.

'The biggest market is Turkey'

