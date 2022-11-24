What's new

Turkey begins assembly of fifth-generation TF-X fighter

In Turkey, they showed the assembly of the first prototype of the fifth generation fighter TF-X. The assembly of the prototype is scheduled to be completed on March 18, 2023. Earlier, the model of the aircraft was demonstrated at the 53rd Paris Aviation and Space Salon in Le Bourget. The new aircraft is intended for deliveries to the Turkish Armed Forces and should replace the American F-16. The length of the aircraft will be 21 meters, the wingspan will be 14 meters. The TFX fighter will receive two American General Electric F110 engines, later new Turkish engineers will be installed on it. A radar station with an active phased array antenna for the TF-X will be created by the Turkish company ASELSAN.

 

