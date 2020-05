If we could create a list of potential places Iran could intervene, that list would be rather large. You calculate where to spend your time and resources by focusing on your own national interest. Libya is not completely insignificant to Iran, but that significance does not meet the threshold to expect Iran to intervene in any considerable way overtly. As far as we know, Iran could already be in Libya in a very limited way. But I personally don't see Iran intervening there when places like Syria, Iraq and even Yemen deserve the focus far more. You never want to overstretch yourself.

