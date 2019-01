Cyprus and U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil will announce in February the results of exploratory drilling for gas off the shores of the divided Mediterranean island, where disputes over territorial waters and resources have led to tensions with Turkey.The Cyprus Mail reported on Sunday that ExxonMobil had completed drilling in the Delphine section of Block 10 southwest of Cyprus and moved on to a second location. The newspaper said ExxonMobil might be delaying the announcement for technical or commercial reasons, while Cyprus may be delaying for political reasons.Turkey has attempted to hamper exploration off Cyprus saying the Turkish Cypriot breakaway state in the north of the island that it backs has a right to a say in the efforts and a share in any revenue. The internationally recognised government in Cyprus, dominated by Greek Cypriots, says the Turkish Cypriots will have their share once the island is reunified.“This is a delicate period in the manoeuvring currently taking place for the resumption of the Cyprus problem negotiations,” wrote Charles Ellinas, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Centre. “Until all drilling is completed and results are announced we do not know the outcome – nothing has changed and all outcomes are possible, from discovery to no-discovery.”If Block 10 holds significant gas reserves, the preferred method of export is likely to be liquid natural gas, said Ellinas, adding that the global LNG market is quite competitive with demand weakening.He pointed to slowing demand growth from China just as major new projects from Qatar, North America, Australia, Russia and others come online.“With potential weaker demand growth in Asia, we may be entering a period where supply remains ahead of demand, leading to low prices,” said Ellinas, citing increased U.S. shale gas production. “Such a situation will weigh heavily on any plans by companies to develop new, green field, LNG projects, including in the East Med.”The global priority is rapid implementation of cheap renewables, with developing economies taking advantage of reduced costs. “In an ‘age of plenty,’ competition to secure energy markets is becoming increasingly fierce,” wrote Ellinas.Yet Cyprus has pinned significant hopes on significant discoveries in Block 10. “But should gas quantities be small or no gas discovered, it could be a significant setback to Cyprus expectations to become an important gas export province,” said Ellinas. “Meanwhile, Turkey’s foreign minister is maintaining pressure in the region.”Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced that with the acquisition of a second drilling vessel Turkey was about to start drilling ‘around Cyprus’, without giving details. He also said Turkey intends to safeguard the rights of Turkish Cypriots.“The best way forward is of course resumption of negotiations to resolve the Cyprus problem irrespective of what comes out of gas exploration,” wrote Ellinas.