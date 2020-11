CatSultan said: Turkey: Ankara to take all necessary steps against EU's illegal raid Turkey’s National Security Council condemns the unlawful search of a Turkish-flagged ship by a German frigate as part of EU's Operation Irini, which has the purported aim of enforcing a UN arms embargo against Libya.

Europoors still think they own Africa and they treat it that way. Then they want to spite the people from these countries by insulting their religion and they are called part of the "free world"