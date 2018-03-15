What's new

Turkey angry about Greek-French deal

Apparently,the Turks didn't like the deal...

Turkey warns against warship deal between France, Greece

Turkey says a recent warship deal between France and Greece threatens the region’s stability as it is aimed at isolating Ankara.
Greece, France Seal Strategic Defense Deal, Angry Turkey

Greece has agreed to buy three state-of-the-art warships from France, to boost its military capabilities after a decade-long economic downturn, which alone
Cavusoglu said that Cypriot plans to hunt for energy and Greece's licensing of the Maltese-flagge Nautical Geo energy research ship to do exploratory work off Crete for a gas pipeline – before it was warned off by Turkish warships - “will increase tension and threaten peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.”

Turkey “is taking all the necessary steps” to stop unilateral actions by Greece and Cyprus, Cavusoglu said, warning them to back off or face the consequences.

“Our country will continue to decisively protect its interests and those of TRNC in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said, without mentioning the Turkish-Cypriot side rejected Anastasiades' offer to give them 30 percent of potentially lucrative revenues although they make up only about 20 percent of the island's population.

Turkey's Foreign Chief Says Greece, Cyprus Wrongly Claiming Seas

As his country claims waters around Greek islands and is drilling for oil and gas in Cypriot waters, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it's Greece pushing a dispute over rights
Not sure angry is the right word to use. :lol:
 
Jealousy of being completly isolated in the world, hsted by evryone and to be a laughing stock. Erdogan reached comical levels.

Remember when he said, that he wants to be like the queen in england? Wearing women clothes and jewels? Dude is a crossdresser.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan: I want to be like Queen of UK

I'm jealous for the genocides done by Turks on Greeks. This makes me so sad.
And being hated by everyone makes me upset too.
 
Im also sad about the genocides done by Greeks to the Turks. Unfortunate events.
Never happened. You never did to anyone. Thats why Greece is not isolated.
We Turks did unforgivable amounts of genocidal evilness on Bulgaria, Armenia, Assyrians and more.
 
LOL Turkiye can destroy France if needed. The less we talk about Greece the better.
 
Europe will be Muslim in a decade or so. The fear from Greeks is real.
Not Fear from the Greeks rather fear of the Greeks is real.

The French and the Greeks are shitting in their pants seeing Turkish power rise in the whole of MENA region.
 
Jealousy of being completly isolated in the world, hsted by evryone and to be a laughing stock. Erdogan reached comical levels.

Remember when he said, that he wants to be like the queen in england? Wearing women clothes and jewels? Dude is a crossdresser.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan: I want to be like Queen of UK

Re mlk autos se trollarei apisteuta. O,ti leei ta leei epitides,einai troll. Min tsimpas.

Can you get a bit serious people?
 
Never happened. You never did to anyone. Thats why Greece is not isolated.
We Turks did unforgivable amounts of genocidal evilness on Bulgaria, Armenia, Assyrians and more.
Never happened? Where are all those Turks that used to live here? Just dozen km away from my hometown is the town Tripoli. The entire turkish population was massacred there.

Tripoli, Greece - Wikipedia

There were about one hundred foreign officers present[citation needed] at the scenes of atrocities and looting committed in Tripolitsa, Friday to Sunday. Based upon eyewitness accounts and descriptions provided by these officers, William St. Clair wrote:


Upwards of ten thousand Turks were put to death. Prisoners who were suspected of having concealed their money were tortured. Their arms and legs were cut off and they were slowly roasted over fires. Pregnant women were cut open, their heads cut off, and dogs' heads stuck between their legs. From Friday to Sunday the air was filled with the sound of screams... One Greek boasted that he personally killed ninety people. The Jewish colony was systematically tortured... For weeks afterwards starving Turkish children running helplessly about the ruins were being cut down and shot at by exultant Greeks... The wells were poisoned by the bodies that had been thrown in...[17]
The Turks of Greece left few traces. They disappeared suddenly and finally in the spring of 1821 unmourned and unnoticed by the rest of the world....It was hard to believe then that Greece once contained a large population of Turkish descent, living in small communities all over the country, prosperous farmers, merchants, and officials, whose families had known no other home for hundreds of years...They were killed deliberately, without qualm or scruple, and there was no regrets either then or later.[26]
You know, we Greeks just are better in marketing and PR
Europe will be Muslim in a decade or so. The fear from Greeks is real.
You should be careful what you wish for. A muslim Europe would be your doom.

We Europeans tend to bring things into a extreme.

If history proves one thing, it means we would be the most crazy radicals and destroy Turkey for not being devoted enough.
 
