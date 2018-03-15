Turkey angry about Greek-French deal

Apparently,the Turks didn't like the deal...
Cavusoglu said that Cypriot plans to hunt for energy and Greece's licensing of the Maltese-flagge Nautical Geo energy research ship to do exploratory work off Crete for a gas pipeline – before it was warned off by Turkish warships - “will increase tension and threaten peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.”
Turkey “is taking all the necessary steps” to stop unilateral actions by Greece and Cyprus, Cavusoglu said, warning them to back off or face the consequences.
“Our country will continue to decisively protect its interests and those of TRNC in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said, without mentioning the Turkish-Cypriot side rejected Anastasiades' offer to give them 30 percent of potentially lucrative revenues although they make up only about 20 percent of the island's population.
