Turkey angry about Greek-French deal

Attila the Hun said: Never happened. You never did to anyone. Thats why Greece is not isolated.

We Turks did unforgivable amounts of genocidal evilness on Bulgaria, Armenia, Assyrians and more.

Upwards of ten thousand Turks were put to death. Prisoners who were suspected of having concealed their money were tortured. Their arms and legs were cut off and they were slowly roasted over fires. Pregnant women were cut open, their heads cut off, and dogs' heads stuck between their legs. From Friday to Sunday the air was filled with the sound of screams... One Greek boasted that he personally killed ninety people. The Jewish colony was systematically tortured... For weeks afterwards starving Turkish children running helplessly about the ruins were being cut down and shot at by exultant Greeks... The wells were poisoned by the bodies that had been thrown in... [17]

The Turks of Greece left few traces. They disappeared suddenly and finally in the spring of 1821 unmourned and unnoticed by the rest of the world....It was hard to believe then that Greece once contained a large population of Turkish descent, living in small communities all over the country, prosperous farmers, merchants, and officials, whose families had known no other home for hundreds of years...They were killed deliberately, without qualm or scruple, and there was no regrets either then or later. [26]

Attila the Hun said: Europe will be Muslim in a decade or so. The fear from Greeks is real.

Never happened? Where are all those Turks that used to live here? Just dozen km away from my hometown is the town Tripoli. The entire turkish population was massacred there.There were about one hundred foreign officers present[] at the scenes of atrocities and looting committed in Tripolitsa, Friday to Sunday. Based upon eyewitness accounts and descriptions provided by these officers, William St. Clair wrote:You know, we Greeks just are better in marketing and PRYou should be careful what you wish for. A muslim Europe would be your doom.We Europeans tend to bring things into a extreme.If history proves one thing, it means we would be the most crazy radicals and destroy Turkey for not being devoted enough.