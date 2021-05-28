Turkey and Uzbekistan sign contract to co-produce 1000 Elder yalcin 4'4 armored vehicles

Ejder Yalcin variants:

The Ejder Yalcin is a wheeled tactical armored combat vehicle designed and manufactured by the Turkish company Nurol Makina. The Ejder Yalçin was unveiled at IDEF 2013, a Turkish defense exhibition that took place in May 2013. The production began in 2014. The EJDER YALÇIN 4x4 Armored Combat Vehicle is a unique platform that combines high protection and mobility. It has been developed to meet the operational requirements of military units and security forces in every region including rural and urban areas. During the development of Ejder Yalcin, the user's operational & ergonomic requirements were also considered and an ideal platform was created to operate more efficiently and more securely on the modern battlefields. By its unique design and high payload capacity, the Ejder Yalcin 4x4 can be configured for various military and security applications. With its powerful diesel engine, high torque capability and fully independent suspension system, the vehicle offer superior off-road performance. In October 2017, Turkey’s private defense company Nurol Makina signed a deal for joint production of 1,000 Ejder Yalcin 4×4 wheeled tactical armored vehicles with Uzbekistan’s UzAuto company. Under the deal, 1,000 Ejder Yalcin 4×4 tactical armored vehicles — called “Dragon” in English — would be co-produced in Uzbekistan. The deal also included vehicle sales to third countries. According to video footage released on YouTube on August 10, 2019, by the national TV of Uzbekistan, "O'ZBEKISTON 24 HD", Nurol Makina has delivered 24 Ejder Yalcin 4x4 APCs (Armored Personnel Carrier) to the army of Uzbekistan. Qatar is also a customer of several batches.The Ejder Yalcin can be configured to be used as Border Surveillance and Security Vehicle, Air Defence Vehicle, Reconnaissance Vehicle, Command and Control Vehicle, Mine/IED Detection-Clearance Vehicle, Combat Vehicle, Personnel Carrier, CBRN Surveillance Vehicle, Tactical Missile Carriage/Launch System and Armored Ambulance.