Turkey and Syria at brink of a full scale war over oil fields in northern Syria

Muhammed45 said: Syrian sources say it was an attack against Turkish invading forces in order to stop oil stealing by the Turks.

So the Turks steal Syrian oil. If my memory serves correctly the Turkish government had bought oil from ISIS.And not all Turks are with Erdogan. In 2011 itself, at the start of the Syria war, there was a Turkish group called Progressive Lawyers Association which had protested against Erdogan pushing Turkey into the Syria war.