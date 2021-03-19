Turkey and Syria at brink of a full scale war over oil fields in northern Syria

Muhammed45
Turkish military sources said that Syrian missile attack wounded civilians.
Syrian sources say it was an attack against Turkish invading forces in order to stop oil stealing by the Turks.
Looks like Zarif is going to Ankara to calm things down.
Turkey says civilians wounded in Syrian missile raids
Defence ministry says missiles fired from air base in Aleppo under Syrian gov’t control struck al-Bab and Jarablus.
www.aljazeera.com
ظریف امروز راهی ترکیه میشود
وزیر خارجه ایران امروز برای دیدار با مقامات ترکیه از جمله همتای ترکیهای خود راهی این کشور خواهد شد.
