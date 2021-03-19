What's new

Turkey and Syria at brink of a full scale war over oil fields in northern Syria

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

Turkish military sources said that Syrian missile attack wounded civilians.
Turkey says civilians wounded in Syrian missile raids

Defence ministry says missiles fired from air base in Aleppo under Syrian gov’t control struck al-Bab and Jarablus.
Syrian sources say it was an attack against Turkish invading forces in order to stop oil stealing by the Turks.


Looks like Zarif is going to Ankara to calm things down.
ظریف امروز راهی ترکیه می‌شود

وزیر خارجه ایران امروز برای دیدار با مقامات ترکیه از جمله همتای ترکیه‌ای خود راهی این کشور خواهد شد.
jamahir

jamahir

Muhammed45 said:
Syrian sources say it was an attack against Turkish invading forces in order to stop oil stealing by the Turks.
So the Turks steal Syrian oil. If my memory serves correctly the Turkish government had bought oil from ISIS.

And not all Turks are with Erdogan. In 2011 itself, at the start of the Syria war, there was a Turkish group called Progressive Lawyers Association which had protested against Erdogan pushing Turkey into the Syria war.
 
