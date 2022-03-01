Turkey and Pakistan to jointhly develop a fifth-generation fighter aircraft

Turkey, Pakistan project power in Muslim world with joint fighter aircraft | Ahval
Turkey and Pakistan are set to develop a fifth-generation fighter aircraft to replace their aging U.S.-made F-16 fleets, columnist Gabriel Honrada said.
Turkey’s TF-X fighter programme, first announced in 2016, will be a joint Turkish-Pakistan project, Honrada said in Asia Times on Monday, citing Temel Kotil, the head of state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the prime contractor of the TF-X program.
“This may aim to project Turkey and Pakistan as emerging powers in the Islamic world, over their rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Honrada said.
Turkey is seeking alternatives to upgrading its aerial firepower after the United States suspended its purchase of F-35 fighter jets in response to the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence missiles in 2019. The TF-X’s engine is currently at the concept design phase of development.
TRMotor, a Turkish state-controlled engine maker, has signed a deal with the TAI to produce the engines.
TF-X will be unveiled next year, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Turkey will wheel the fifth-generation aircraft out of the hangar in 2023 and it’s first flight will be in 2025, Erdoğan said in early January. The twin-engine, all-weather stealth fighter will join the Turkish Air Force in 2029, he said.
Some of te TAI’s operations will move to Pakistan this year to help further improve defence industry cooperation between the two countries, Kotil said, according to Honrada.
Pakistan also has its own indigenous fighter jet project under its Project Azm, which was formally announced in 2017. However, both Turkey and Pakistan face issues in developing their own fifth-generation aircraft, the columnist said.
“By using Pakistan as a third intermediary party, Turkey may aim to circumvent the sensitivities of the United Nations and NATO by directly engaging China to acquire sophisticated military technology,” he said.
Turkey is building four MILGEM frigates for Pakistan and has modernised Pakistan’s French-built Agosta class submarines, according to Honrada.
“Such collaboration would showcase Turkey as an emerging alternative weapons supplier,” he said.
