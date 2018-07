ANKARA

Turkey and Pakistan have inked a deal for the sale of 30 Turkish-made T129 ATAK helicopters, which is the largest single export in the history of Turkish defense industry.

The deal also includes support on logistics, spare parts, education and ammunition.

July 13, 2018Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), the producer of T129 ATAK , successfully concluded negotiations with Pakistan Defense Production Ministry for the sale, Turkey’s Defense Industry Undersecretariat said in a statement on July 13.Designed in two types with close air support and multi-task mission features, T129 ATAK can undertake high-altitude missions with heavy artillery.Equipped with at least 76 rockets for close air support and advanced electronic war armaments, ATAK uses “Mızrak” anti-tank missiles and laser-guided missile system called “Cirit” that have also been locally produced.Turkey has been lobbying to sell the T129 to Pakistan since 2014 to replace its aging AH-1F fleet.