Dariush the Great
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 28, 2020
- 705
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Turkey and Iran vow to target PKK in joint military operations
Following a video conference on Tuesday, the two countries agreed on military operations targeting the Kurdish organisation and its affiliates
Following a video conference on Tuesday, the two countries agreed on military operations targeting the Kurdish organisation and its affiliates
Turkey and Iran vow to target PKK in joint military operations
Following a video conference on Tuesday, the two countries agreed on military operations targeting the Kurdish organisation and its affiliates
www.middleeasteye.net