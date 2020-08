I must say that I cannot help but see the events of recent unfolding and Pakistan's deafening silence on it.



For a country that prides itself on supporting Muslims and the Islamic cause, Pakistan is absolutely silent on the one issue that defines oppression of Muslims in the world.



I hate how people on PDF always say that Pakistan always stands up for Muslims, but when the time actually comes to do it.......silence.



Honestly this is a terrible feeling as a Pakistani. Our government is witnessing blatant injustices by oppressors like the UAE and refuses to condemn it, at best looking the other way. UAE is so shameless that they feel like they can get in bed with Israel in broad daylight and they're not even pretending to hide it. UAE boasts about normalizing with Israel and they feel great about normalizing relations with a country that is a stated enemy of Muslims. Pakistan has conveyed through utter silence on the issue that they have seen the normalization of Israel and UAE and are ok with it, not feeling the need or any sense of urgency to even put out a simple statement condemning the UAE's tacit acceptance of an occupier that has locked up Palestinians as worse than animals.



Meanwhile, Turkey and Iran have blasted UAE for this move. Is Pakistan asleep? Not a word from Pakistan on a development that is simply too big to ignore unless Pakistan Foreign Office is dumber than a bag of rocks.



Which leaves 2 scenarios:



1. Pakistan doesn't have balls to criticize UAE for getting in bed with Israel

2. Pakistan is ok with UAE-Israel relations



Things like this make me ashamed of such a government that desires justice for Kashmir but either cannot or does not even have the sense to state the obvious when it comes to Muslims oppressed by Israel and hypocritical Khaleejis.



Turkey and Iran have taken a strong stand against this, where is Pakistan?



No wonder Pakistan struggles to get support on Kashmir, why would anyone support us when our voice is silent on the issues that matter. Pakistan claims to be a champion of Muslims but we cannot even put out a simple statement condemning UAE for normalizing an occupation that clearly deserves to be condemned?

