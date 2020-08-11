/ Register

Turkey and India clash over Kashmir - again

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by KediKesenFare, Aug 11, 2020

    KediKesenFare

    KediKesenFare SENIOR MEMBER

    Once again, Turkey and India are publicly fighting over whose narrative about Kashmir reflects the truth.

    India accuses Turkey of supporting "crossborder terrorism", "blindly following Pakistan", making "factually incorrect and biased" statements with regards to Kashmir, "interfering in India’s internal affairs" and "[justifying] the cross border terrorism practiced so blatantly by Pakistan".




    Turkey's views on Kashmir biased and factually incorrect: India

    [​IMG]
    India on Thursday lambasted Turkey and asked it to refrain from interfering in India’s internal affairs on the Kashmir issue. (File Photo- PTI)

    New Delhi: India on Thursday lambasted Pakistan’s close friend Turkey and asked it to refrain from interfering in India’s internal affairs on the Kashmir issue. Soon after Turkey reportedly said the revoking of Article 370 a year ago was not conducive to peace and security in the region, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday termed Turkey’s views as “factually incorrect and biased”.

    [...]

    Source: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nat...mir-biased-and-factually-incorrect-india.html
     
    TOPGUN

    TOPGUN PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Thank you brothers for the support !!!!!!
     
    KediKesenFare

    KediKesenFare SENIOR MEMBER

    How come a "world power" like India feels so threatened by a country that is thousands of miles away?
     
    MM_Haider

    MM_Haider SENIOR MEMBER

    this only shows that SMQ did a right kind of statement... this is high time for Pakistan to go along with like minded people
     
    vishwambhar

    vishwambhar FULL MEMBER

    As if intervention in Syria and Libya wasn't enough Turkey is now bullying peaceful India..... wow Turkey good contribution to world peace.....
     
    AgNoStiC MuSliM

    AgNoStiC MuSliM ADVISORS

    What bullying?

    If India had an ounce of decency your government and people would support the right of the Kashmiris to exercise self-determination via plebiscite as outlined in the UNSC Resolutions, and resolve this more than 7 decade old dispute.

    The only bullying here is by the Indians - anyone that criticizes India's atrocities & illegal occupation of J&K gets attacked by India's troll army, both unofficial and official.
     
    bahadur

    bahadur FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    only optics , what turkey can do from 2000 kms ?
     
    AgNoStiC MuSliM

    AgNoStiC MuSliM ADVISORS

    Good question to ask the buffoons in the Indian media and government trying to bully Turkey and anyone else critical of India's policies in J&K.
     
    vishwambhar

    vishwambhar FULL MEMBER

    When you start poking your nose in every other country's internal affairs where you are not connected at all is called BULLYING....have you seen India ever talking anything about Turkey internal matter? Be it Kurdish issue, Cyprus, its intervention in Syria or Libya???
     
    AgNoStiC MuSliM

    AgNoStiC MuSliM ADVISORS

    It's not 'India's internal affair'.

    Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute with UNSC Resolutions on it, involving nuclear powers.

    Considering that so many Indian's continue to cling to this fantasy fed to them by their government, no wonder you act completely clueless when seeing critiques of Indian policy in IIOJ&K.
     
    Pakistan Ka Beta

    Pakistan Ka Beta FULL MEMBER

    Thank you so much Turkey . We Pakistanis will never forget :pakistan::smitten::turkey:
     
