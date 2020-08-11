Turkey and India clash over Kashmir - again

Once again, Turkey and India are publicly fighting over whose narrative about Kashmir reflects the truth. India accuses Turkey of supporting "crossborder terrorism", "blindly following Pakistan", making "factually incorrect and biased" statements with regards to Kashmir, "interfering in India’s internal affairs" and "[justifying] the cross border terrorism practiced so blatantly by Pakistan". Turkey's views on Kashmir biased and factually incorrect: India India on Thursday lambasted Turkey and asked it to refrain from interfering in India’s internal affairs on the Kashmir issue. (File Photo- PTI) New Delhi: India on Thursday lambasted Pakistan’s close friend Turkey and asked it to refrain from interfering in India’s internal affairs on the Kashmir issue. Soon after Turkey reportedly said the revoking of Article 370 a year ago was not conducive to peace and security in the region, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday termed Turkey’s views as “factually incorrect and biased”. [...] Source: https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nat...mir-biased-and-factually-incorrect-india.html