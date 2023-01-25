Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

What about NATO without Turkiye





1 -- That will be great to see Russian and Chinese Forces at Incirlik Airbase instead of USA/NATO Forces



China will be in the Eastern Mediterranean for revenge against USA Forces in Pasific against China



Russia-China-Turkiye easly can block Eastern Mediterranean against USA





2 -- Russia will be so happy to work with Turkiye who control Bosphorus which is only gateway to the Black Sea



Nobody from NATO can enter Black Sea without Turkiye's permission





3 -- NATO's integrated Air Defense will fall without Turkiye



Turkish KURECIK Base hosts AN-TPY2 Early warning Radar to protect Europe from Russian and Iranian Ballistic Missiles





4 -- NATO will lose influence in the Black Sea and Caucasus against Russia





5 -- NATO will lose geopolitical superiority over Iraq , Syria , Eastern Mediterranean





6 -- NATO will lose 2nd strongest Army and top 5 technological advanced Country



Europe is full of joke and Europeans can not fight for even their own countries



Turkiye has the 2nd active and battle proven Armed Forces in NATO after USA

Turkish Defense Industry is one of top 5 in NATO

Turkiye has 2nd big population in NATO after USA

and Turkiye is most important strategic country in NATO







7 -- USA will lose control over Turkiye

that means Turkiye will become totally independent to develop even nuclear weapons to protect itself



if no more NATO nuclear protection umbrella





8 -- Russia offers Turkiye turbofan Engine , Fighter Jet , Submarine , Space and Nuclear technologies



Russia and Turkiye together can develop latest technology weapons to sell to 1.8 billion Islamic World also to Africa,South Asia and South American Continent





Turkiye is more important than useless Greece,Sweden,Finland and others





Loser Neocons , Greek-Armenian lobies , PKK-FETO Terrorists can not do anything about Turkiye's NATO membership .. they can only crying nothing else



there is no mechanism to kick any member out of NATO



No one can force Turkiye to leave NATO ,if Turkiye doesn't want it.