What's new

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
868
0
684
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance, writes Tom Rogan in an article in the Washington Examiner.
Remarks, tha the most immediate cause for Turkey's suspension is its obstruction of Finland and Sweden in their effort to join NATO.

Neither Orban nor Erdogan is "strengthening their free institutions" as article 2 mention. On the contrary, both leaders have expanded state media dominance at the expense of truly free discourse. Both have cracked down on dissenting minority voices, politicians and activists, and nongovernmental organizations. Erdogan has thrown hundreds of journalists in prison, some simply because he says they insulted him.

Under Article 3, a member commits to "maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack." Erdogan has shredded this commitment with his purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, which is specifically designed to destroy NATO air forces. Doing so, Erdogan weakened NATO's credibility and endangered its aircrews. Orban has shredded this commitment with his embrace of Russian intelligence activity and his undermining of European sanctions imposed on Russia. Those sanctions support NATO security by imposing costs for Putin's aggression in Ukraine and thus deterring the Russian leader's further aggression.

Under Article 8, a member "undertakes not to enter into any international engagement in conflict with this Treaty."
Turkey has broken this pledge with the aforementioned S-400 purchase and Erdogan's demand that Sweden abandon its free speech laws and extradite people without regard for due process. Of equal note are Erdogan's threats toward fellow NATO member Greece, his wars of conquest in Syria, and his military support of Azerbaijan against Armenia. Yes, Turkey has legitimate grievances with regard to Kurdish terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria. But Erdogan's fetish for indiscriminate bombings is unacceptable.
Hungary has broken this pledge with its undermining of European sanctions and Orban's service as Xi and Putin's viceroy/servant boy within NATO and the European Union.

more in .....

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that…
www.washingtonexaminer.com www.washingtonexaminer.com
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
15,652
-8
6,292
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Akritas said:
In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance, writes Tom Rogan in an article in the Washington Examiner.
Remarks, tha the most immediate cause for Turkey's suspension is its obstruction of Finland and Sweden in their effort to join NATO.

Neither Orban nor Erdogan is "strengthening their free institutions" as article 2 mention. On the contrary, both leaders have expanded state media dominance at the expense of truly free discourse. Both have cracked down on dissenting minority voices, politicians and activists, and nongovernmental organizations. Erdogan has thrown hundreds of journalists in prison, some simply because he says they insulted him.

Under Article 3, a member commits to "maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack." Erdogan has shredded this commitment with his purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, which is specifically designed to destroy NATO air forces. Doing so, Erdogan weakened NATO's credibility and endangered its aircrews. Orban has shredded this commitment with his embrace of Russian intelligence activity and his undermining of European sanctions imposed on Russia. Those sanctions support NATO security by imposing costs for Putin's aggression in Ukraine and thus deterring the Russian leader's further aggression.

Under Article 8, a member "undertakes not to enter into any international engagement in conflict with this Treaty."
Turkey has broken this pledge with the aforementioned S-400 purchase and Erdogan's demand that Sweden abandon its free speech laws and extradite people without regard for due process. Of equal note are Erdogan's threats toward fellow NATO member Greece, his wars of conquest in Syria, and his military support of Azerbaijan against Armenia. Yes, Turkey has legitimate grievances with regard to Kurdish terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria. But Erdogan's fetish for indiscriminate bombings is unacceptable.
Hungary has broken this pledge with its undermining of European sanctions and Orban's service as Xi and Putin's viceroy/servant boy within NATO and the European Union.

more in .....

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that…
www.washingtonexaminer.com www.washingtonexaminer.com
Click to expand...
Without turkey NATO will be nothing and for whom you are saying swdeen and Finland both are those countries who are involved supporting PKK YPG terrorist how they can fulfill other nato's defence
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
7,665
1
13,983
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Akritas said:
In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance, writes Tom Rogan in an article in the Washington Examiner.
Remarks, tha the most immediate cause for Turkey's suspension is its obstruction of Finland and Sweden in their effort to join NATO.

Neither Orban nor Erdogan is "strengthening their free institutions" as article 2 mention. On the contrary, both leaders have expanded state media dominance at the expense of truly free discourse. Both have cracked down on dissenting minority voices, politicians and activists, and nongovernmental organizations. Erdogan has thrown hundreds of journalists in prison, some simply because he says they insulted him.

Under Article 3, a member commits to "maintain and develop their individual and collective capacity to resist armed attack." Erdogan has shredded this commitment with his purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, which is specifically designed to destroy NATO air forces. Doing so, Erdogan weakened NATO's credibility and endangered its aircrews. Orban has shredded this commitment with his embrace of Russian intelligence activity and his undermining of European sanctions imposed on Russia. Those sanctions support NATO security by imposing costs for Putin's aggression in Ukraine and thus deterring the Russian leader's further aggression.

Under Article 8, a member "undertakes not to enter into any international engagement in conflict with this Treaty."
Turkey has broken this pledge with the aforementioned S-400 purchase and Erdogan's demand that Sweden abandon its free speech laws and extradite people without regard for due process. Of equal note are Erdogan's threats toward fellow NATO member Greece, his wars of conquest in Syria, and his military support of Azerbaijan against Armenia. Yes, Turkey has legitimate grievances with regard to Kurdish terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria. But Erdogan's fetish for indiscriminate bombings is unacceptable.
Hungary has broken this pledge with its undermining of European sanctions and Orban's service as Xi and Putin's viceroy/servant boy within NATO and the European Union.

more in .....

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that…
www.washingtonexaminer.com www.washingtonexaminer.com
Click to expand...

Lol, what a failure from the author; he copes so hard that he is lost. A worthless article.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,468
-3
4,025
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
If you kick out turky from nato then Russians will have free access to meditation sea from black sea. Nato will lose 40 percent its power on map. It will make Russian very strong. Nato can not afford to lose turkey. Especially if nato wants to see Isreal's extence in arab world
20230125_081559.jpg
 
Last edited:
M

mulj

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
788
0
861
Country
Bosnia And Herzegovina
Location
Bosnia And Herzegovina
They are always welcome to try, they can not even discipline hungary in EU for lesser issues but yes they will kick them out from nato....
 
Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
868
0
684
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Super Falcon said:
Without turkey NATO will be nothing and for whom you are saying swdeen and Finland both are those countries who are involved supporting PKK YPG terrorist how they can fulfill other nato's defence
Click to expand...
Erdogan's Turkey has also begun to tire its traditional allies, such as the US and Germany. The argument that Turkey is big and should not be lost, I think belongs to the past.
Things have changed geopolitically.
E.g. the Dardanelles Straits as a unique communication hub is now a factor of the past, since the Eastern Balkans and the Aegean have changed it.
The size of the army also no longer plays its role, as has been shown not only in Ukraine, but in Afghanistan and Syria. Information, education, technology and alliances play a bigger role.

Erdogan's (and Orban ) behavior raises doubts about how Turkey will act in the event of an attack by Russia on a NATO member, as Article 5 of the alliance for collective defense, which is essentially its "heart", depends on the unanimous vote of its members.
What would Erdogan and Orban do?
You see, the problem is not Turkey or Hungary, but their current authoritarian leaders.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
10,829
-44
9,480
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
What about NATO without Turkiye


1 -- That will be great to see Russian and Chinese Forces at Incirlik Airbase instead of USA/NATO Forces

China will be in the Eastern Mediterranean for revenge against USA Forces in Pasific against China

Russia-China-Turkiye easly can block Eastern Mediterranean against USA


2 -- Russia will be so happy to work with Turkiye who control Bosphorus which is only gateway to the Black Sea

Nobody from NATO can enter Black Sea without Turkiye's permission


3 -- NATO's integrated Air Defense will fall without Turkiye

Turkish KURECIK Base hosts AN-TPY2 Early warning Radar to protect Europe from Russian and Iranian Ballistic Missiles


4 -- NATO will lose influence in the Black Sea and Caucasus against Russia


5 -- NATO will lose geopolitical superiority over Iraq , Syria , Eastern Mediterranean


6 -- NATO will lose 2nd strongest Army and top 5 technological advanced Country

Europe is full of joke and Europeans can not fight for even their own countries

Turkiye has the 2nd active and battle proven Armed Forces in NATO after USA
Turkish Defense Industry is one of top 5 in NATO
Turkiye has 2nd big population in NATO after USA
and Turkiye is most important strategic country in NATO



7 -- USA will lose control over Turkiye
that means Turkiye will become totally independent to develop even nuclear weapons to protect itself

if no more NATO nuclear protection umbrella


8 -- Russia offers Turkiye turbofan Engine , Fighter Jet , Submarine , Space and Nuclear technologies

Russia and Turkiye together can develop latest technology weapons to sell to 1.8 billion Islamic World also to Africa,South Asia and South American Continent


Turkiye is more important than useless Greece,Sweden,Finland and others


Loser Neocons , Greek-Armenian lobies , PKK-FETO Terrorists can not do anything about Turkiye's NATO membership .. they can only crying nothing else

there is no mechanism to kick any member out of NATO

No one can force Turkiye to leave NATO ,if Turkiye doesn't want it.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,229
2
6,445
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Super Falcon said:
Without turkey NATO will be nothing and for whom you are saying swdeen and Finland both are those countries who are involved supporting PKK YPG terrorist how they can fulfill other nato's defence
Click to expand...
What's Turkey doing for NATO against Russia right now? Except for some TB2s and other stuff to Ukraine? Don't tell me "is a link between NATO and Russia"...

MMM-E said:
No one can force Turkiye to leave NATO ,if Turkiye doesn't want it.
Click to expand...
If you go to a club and the other people don't want you there,you think you can stay? You'll get kicked out.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
10,829
-44
9,480
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Foinikas said:
If you go to a club and the other people don't want you there,you think you can stay? You'll get kicked out.
Click to expand...

We dont care about losers

There is no mechanism to kick any member out of NATO
No one can force Turkiye to leave NATO ,if Turkiye doesn't want it.
 
Nefarious

Nefarious

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2015
1,789
0
2,614
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Not worth it to lose Turkey and take on a liability like Sweden who have nothing to bring to the table. Their inclusion will only increase the risk of WW3.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
10,829
-44
9,480
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Foinikas said:
What's Turkey doing for NATO against Russia right now? Except for some TB2s and other stuff to Ukraine? Don't tell me "is a link between NATO and Russia"...
Click to expand...

Ukraine is not NATO Member

Turks will do what we wants ... its not our war

What's useless Greece doing for NATO against Russia right now?
Greek oil tankers continued to transport Russian oil as the war in Ukraine rages
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,679
-3
2,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
Silly thread... The US's two strongest wing-men is Great Britain and Turkey and surprisingly both were previous world hegemonic leaders.. Both have been in the position the US is in today and still have that memory of glory ingrained and the know how plus the military and population.

Losing Turkey would be a loss for the US world hegemony big time it would be like losing 40% of NATO
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia to build two nuclear reactors in Hungary
Replies
0
Views
477
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
mhosein
  • Article
America's bid to oust Turkey from NATO
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
WotTen
W
dBSPL
Alarm mounts in western capitals over Turkey’s deepening ties with Russia
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Akritas
Akritas
beijingwalker
Erdoğan says 'Europe reaping what it sowed' on energy crisis
Replies
2
Views
330
Akritas
Akritas
Akritas
Sweden: "Turkey wants things we can't give"
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
122
Views
4K
A.P. Richelieu
A.P. Richelieu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom