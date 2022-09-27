What's new

Turkey aims to send its first astronaut to space in 2023 [on a SpaceX Crew Dragon]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,237
28
19,640
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.thenationalnews.com

Turkey aims to send its first astronaut to space in 2023

The historic mission will coincide with the nation's centenary
www.thenationalnews.com www.thenationalnews.com

Turkey has set out plans to send its first astronaut to space to coincide with its centenary celebrations next year.

The country hopes to launch the milestone mission in August after signing an agreement with private company Axiom Space at the International Astronautical Congress in Paris on Monday.

Mustafa Varank, Turkey’s Minister of Industry and Technology, spoke of the country's aim to break new ground 100 years on from its formation.

“We signed a historical agreement on the first manned space mission to be carried out in the 100th anniversary of our republic,” he said.

“We will co-operate with Axiom Space for the training and flight service of the Turkish space traveller whose selection process is ongoing.”

Axiom Space is a private space infrastructure company based in Houston, Texas, and operates private missions to the International Space Station.

It is the same company that helped the UAE secure a long-duration mission to the ISS.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will be part of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission — set for lift-off in April — and will spend six months in the floating laboratory.

The historic mission is part of Turkey's ambitious 10-year space programme, which has also set its sights on journeys to the Moon.

Dr Mesut Gokten, director of Tubitak Uzay, a Turkish space technology research institution, said that this mission was in line with the nation's vision for its space programme.

Turkish space official Serdar Huseyin Yildrim said that the momentous journey would help pave the way for future missions.

“This mission is a part of Turkey’s ambitious 10-year space road map, which includes missions to the low-Earth orbit and the Moon as well as developing internationally viable satellite systems,” he said.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Saudi Arabia plans to send its first female astronaut into orbit on a SpaceX rocket after striking a deal with Axiom
Replies
0
Views
14
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts ready to launch [Wednesday] after Axiom astronauts splash down
Replies
0
Views
319
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
NASA orders five more astronaut transportation flights from SpaceX for $1.4 billion
Replies
1
Views
219
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX capsule returns to Earth with first all-private space station crew
Replies
8
Views
510
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX launches Crew-4 mission for NASA, has now sent 26 astronauts to space in under two years
Replies
3
Views
323
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom