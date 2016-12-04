Turkey, Afghanistan, Iran to hold trilateral talks on Sunday Turkish foreign minister to hold bilateral talks with Iranian, Afghan counterparts on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum - Anadolu Agency

ISTANBULOn Sunday the foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan, and Iran will meet for trilateral talks as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.“Along with recent developments regarding the Afghan Peace Process, cooperation in the fields of security, energy, connectivity and irregular migration will be discussed during the Trilateral Meeting,” said a ministry statement.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will also hold bilateral meetings with his Iranian and Afghan counterparts on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which is taking place in Turkey’s famed Riviera resort.Both Turkey and Afghanistan border Iran.The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, with Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner, is hosting 10 heads of state and government, 42 foreign ministers, three former heads of state and government, and more than 50 representatives of international organizations or former government officials, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.Debates of global importance will be analyzed in-depth during the forum, including the Balkans, the future of Europe, trans-Atlantic relations, refugees and migrants, and the threat of terrorism. There will also be a session on Turkey's proposal for an Eastern Mediterranean conference.