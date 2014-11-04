Turkey advances toward 'fully independent' Defense Industry in 2030s ( Projects and Updates )

What's new

Turkey’s defense industry has initiated pivotal projects in recent years


The Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting held in May 2004, when now-President ERDOGAN was prime minister, was a turning point for the implementation of domestic and national projects


-- Turkey carried out 62 defense projects in 2002, today are currently working on approximately 750 projects
-- They increased the project volume from $5.5 billion to over $60 billion


www.dailysabah.com

Turkey advances toward 'fully independent' defense industry

Turkey’s defense industry has initiated pivotal projects in recent years under the leadership of the Presidency of Defenses Industries (SSB), covering...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com





AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS

Turkey did not have an air defense system to speak of until just 5 years ago, and now “today we put our KORKUT, SUNGUR, HISAR A+, HISAR O+ systems into service.”

1636359648595.jpeg

1636355859662.jpeg

1636355839629.jpeg

1636355875743.jpeg


SIPER high altitude Air Defense System to enter service in 2023
1636355942294.jpeg

1636355955618.jpeg






UCAV Technologies


Turkey did not have an UCAV system to speak of until just 5 years ago, and now “today we put our TB-2 , ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI systems into service.”

1636356381207.jpeg

1636356396989.jpeg

1636356414412.jpeg

1636356447782.jpeg


MIUS unmanned Fighter Jet first flight in 2023
1636356505421.jpeg





MISSILE - ROCKET Technologies

-- OMTAS - UMTAS Anti-Tank Missiles
-- KARAOK shoulder launched Anti-Tank Missile
-- CIRIT 70mm laser guided Missile
-- TRG122 / TRLG122 guided MLRS
-- TRLG230 guided MLRS
-- TRG300 guided MLRS
-- J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile
-- BORA Ballistic Missile
-- SOM air launched Cruise Missile
-- ATMACA anti-ship Missile
-- BOZDOGAN air to air Missile
-- GOKDOGAN air to air Missile

and many more Missile projects are under development

1636357648324.jpeg

1636357627915.jpeg

1636357665766.jpeg

1636357691986.jpeg

1636357705899.jpeg

1636357723386.jpeg

1636357737424.jpeg

1636357753894.jpeg

1636358005756.jpeg
 
RADAR Technologies


-- ALPER Naval LPI Radar
-- SERDAR Coastal Surveillance LPI Radar
-- STR Weapon Locating Long Range Radar
-- KALKAN II Air search Radar
-- CAFRAD GaN based AESA naval Radar
-- MAR-D 3B AESA naval Radar
-- EIRS Early Warning AESA Radar
-- Airborne GaN based AESA Radar
-- MILDAR Helicopter fire control Radar

1636358941448.jpeg

1636358991148.jpeg

1636359006241.jpeg

1636359028680.jpeg

1636359054804.jpeg

1636359065474.jpeg

1636359081303.jpeg

1636359096539.jpeg


HAZAR AESA Naval Radar for ISTIF class Frigate
1636359158257.jpeg

1636359169909.jpeg
 
TB-3 , ANKA-S and AKSUNGUR UCAVs to use indigenous Systems - Missiles



-- CTech2 SATCOM
-- CATS E/O System
-- PD-170 turboprob Engine
-- MAM-L and MAM-T laser guided Bombs
-- KGK , NEB guided Bombs
-- MIZRAK anti-Tank Missile
-- TRLG230 laser guided super sonic Missile
-- SOM Cruise Missile
-- GOKDOGAN/BOZDOGAN air to air Missiles

1636360767696.jpeg

1636360783019.jpeg

1636360804699.jpeg

1636360823529.jpeg

1636360833009.jpeg

1636360845595.jpeg

1636361413794.jpeg

1636360859776.jpeg

1636361299773.jpeg

1636361314677.jpeg
 
