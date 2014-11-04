Turkey advances toward 'fully independent' Defense Industry in 2030s ( Projects and Updates )

Turkey’s defense industry has initiated pivotal projects in recent years

Turkey advances toward 'fully independent' defense industry Turkey’s defense industry has initiated pivotal projects in recent years under the leadership of the Presidency of Defenses Industries (SSB), covering...

AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS

UCAV Technologies

MISSILE - ROCKET Technologies

The Defense Industry Executive Committee meeting held in May 2004, when now-President ERDOGAN was prime minister, was a turning point for the implementation of domestic and national projects-- Turkey carried out 62 defense projects in 2002, today are currently working on approximately 750 projects-- They increased the project volume from $5.5 billion to over $60 billionTurkey did not have an air defense system to speak of until just 5 years ago, and now “today we put our KORKUT, SUNGUR, HISAR A+, HISAR O+ systems into service.”SIPER high altitude Air Defense System to enter service in 2023Turkey did not have an UCAV system to speak of until just 5 years ago, and now “today we put our TB-2 , ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI systems into service.”MIUS unmanned Fighter Jet first flight in 2023-- OMTAS - UMTAS Anti-Tank Missiles-- KARAOK shoulder launched Anti-Tank Missile-- CIRIT 70mm laser guided Missile-- TRG122 / TRLG122 guided MLRS-- TRLG230 guided MLRS-- TRG300 guided MLRS-- J600T Tactical Ballistic Missile-- BORA Ballistic Missile-- SOM air launched Cruise Missile-- ATMACA anti-ship Missile-- BOZDOGAN air to air Missile-- GOKDOGAN air to air Missileand many more Missile projects are under development