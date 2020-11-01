What's new

Turkey accused of shipping Uyghur (TIP) jihadists into Azerbaijan-Armenia war

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

morningstaronline.co.uk

Turkey accused of shipping in jihadists into Azerbaijan-Armenia war

morningstaronline.co.uk morningstaronline.co.uk


JIHADIST groups are believed to have been present in Azerbaijan since at least February, it was claimed today, with Turkey accused of shipping in militia, including the Uighur Muslim terror group the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).
The Islamist fighters are thought to have been mobilised from their bases in Syria to join Azeri forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where they are fighting against Armenia.
Despite Turkey initially denying the presence of the jihadists, film footage and photographs have since corroborated reports which began circulating in the Syrian press in August.
The Morning Star reported on the mobilisation of Turkish troops in July when tensions flared between the two Caucasus nations.
Ankara was accused of a “dangerous provocation” after its armed forces joined their Azeri counterparts for war games exercises close to the Armenian border.
It was reported that Turkey shipped fighters from the Syrian National Army into Azerbaijan during the military operations, with many wearing Turkish army uniforms and staying in the same barracks.
The news was picked up by the mainstream media in late September when it was confirmed that hundreds of jihadists had been flown into Azerbaijan and were paid as much as $2,000 (£1,530) a month to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh.
But according to the latest reports, Islamist groups are thought to have been present in Azerbaijan as early as February.
Members of the Armenian diaspora in the Syrian city of Aleppo claim that mercenaries were sent by Turkey on buses belonging to the Aras transport company arriving in the Azeri regions of Nakhichivan and Sumgait in February and March.
Aleppo-based freelance journalist Armen Tigrankert reported that the Uighur jihadists from the TIP, formerly known as the East Turkmenistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), were also mobilised by Ankara.
TIP is designated as a terrorist organisation by the EU, UN and US, among other countries.
Affiliated to al-Qaida, it seeks to establish a caliphate called East Turkestan to replace China’s Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region. TIP is accused of carrying out more than 200 terror attacks in the region between 1990 and 2001, killing more than 400 people.
The group sent fighters to join the myriad of jihadist groups in Syria as they sought to overthrow the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
TIP has a base in the city of Jisr al-Shughur in the Syrian province of Idlib, which remains under the control of Turkish-affiliated militants.
Its fighters were reportedly given military training in the province before 30 Uighurs and their families were flown on a Turkish Airlines flight from the Turkish city of Antakya in Hatay province to the Azeri capital Baku.
According to reports, the Uighur fighters are paid just $500 (£382) to $700 (£535) per month by the Turkish state, significantly lower than those from other militia including the Sultan Murad Brigade.
Battle continues to rage between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh after a third ceasefire broke down minutes after it was implemented on Monday.
Azeri forces have been accused of war crimes, including the use of banned cluster bombs and the beheading of a captured Armenian soldier.

Itachi

Itachi

Looks like China supply HJ-12 anti tank missiles to Armenia to shoot Uyghurs in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.


Keep crying. The Uyghurs have freedom to do whatever they want to outside of China.

If you're so scared of a bunch of fighters, send your troops to help Armenia instead of creating these threads on PDF. :D
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Why should we send troops to Armenia when we can supply thousands of HJ-12 man portable auto homing anti tank missiles to shoot Uyghurs in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region? Uyghur terrorist bastards will be slaughtered wherever they run off to :sniper:

 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

If it is true, this can escalate quickly as it might get China directly involved in this conflict. With Russia and China backing armenia don't really see much hope for Azerbaijan even if Turkey openly sends its own armed force in their support.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Stop spreading rumors, both Azerbaijan and Armenia are China's good friends, China is neutral and only hopes the end of this conflict.


Azerbaijani president congratulates his China counterpart on the Chinese National Day

9/26/2020 10:06:40 AM

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China.


"Dear Mr. Chairman,

It is on the occasion of your country's national holiday – Establishment Day of the People's Republic of China that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I extend my most cordial congratulations to you and your friendly people.

We are delighted to witness success and achievements of the People's Republic of China, your country becoming one of the leading nations of the world and day by day growth of its prestige in the international arena.
We attach utmost importance to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-China relations that have ancient history. The traditional ties of friendship and cooperation that bind our countries and peoples are enriched today by new substance of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. This cooperation will certainly continue to develop successfully also within the "Belt and Road" project that you have initiated.

The solidarity and mutual support demonstrated by our countries since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that humanity faces have once again proven that our bilateral relations were built on solid foundation. I seize this opportunity to express my gratitude to you for assistance of the People's Republic of China in our country in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

I am confident that the ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and China that are based on good traditions will continue to develop and strengthen through our joint efforts for the sake of prosperity of our peoples.

On this notable day, I wish strong health and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China," the letter said.

menafn.com

Azerbaijani president congratulates his China counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26</p> <p>Trend</p> <p>President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People's Republic of China.</p> <p>Dear Mr. Chairman,</p> <p>It is on the occasion of your country's national holiday –...
menafn.com
 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

Where did I spread any rumor? Neither did I wrote the article nor opened this thread here. However if indeed it is true I guess China has an advantage as they can eliminate their terrorist group in a foreign soil without loosing any men by just sending military hardware to armenia and let them do the work. Although I reckon it's highly unlikely as Erdogan won't be crazy enough to anatogize Russia/China when he is at loggerhead with the West and Arabs already.
 
Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

Not the first time in the First Nagaro Karabakh War they used Afghanistan Mujahedeen who fought against the Soviets in the 1990s conflict with Armenia but just like The Bosniaks once the war was over they promptly deported all back still using reactionaries like that is playing stupid games winning stupid prizes
 
Itachi

Itachi

Banned. :lol:
 
R

redtom

I'm not surprised.Pan-turkism appeals to some Uighurs.They sneaked out of Xinjiang and went to Afghanistan to be trained by aL Qaeda. And then Turkey sent these people to all the battlefields, Iraq, Syria.In the last two years, some people posted appeals on social media to return to China.China's foreign ministry refuses to recognize them as Chinese.

Muslims in every country are drawn to extremism in part and fight in all kinds of wars, and dying in the war they love is the best outcome.
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

With all due respect to Erdogan, he was stupid for antagonizing America. That was his biggest blunder, the whole S-400 fiasco. I'm sure he's regretting it now. What an imbecile to trust Russia over America.
 
