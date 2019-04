The source: https://www.sabah.com.tr/yasam/2019...kiza-cinsel-istismar-mahalleli-harekete-gecti The Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Pakistanis are taken in custody for raping a 5 years old girl after some other attempts to other kids around Kanarya district of Istanbul.The number in custody is claimed 7 Pakistanis, and waiting for an Urdu translator.The girl is in hospital. A neighbour told that Her father have had stroke after hearing the assault. ( https://www.haberturk.com/kucukcekm...-mahallesi-nden-son-dakika-gelismeler-2442424 The sexual assault took place in april 22 the day before the Children's day/holiday that is celebrated as public holiday. That is why all public got extremely shocked and furious as seen in the picture.