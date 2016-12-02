/ Register

  Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Tunisian Armed Forces ( Pictures & Videos )

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by Mootaz-khelifi, Dec 2, 2016.

  Dec 2, 2016 #1
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    hello i'm back with new picture to Tunisian Armed Forces ( 2016 to future )
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 2, 2016 #2
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 2, 2016 #3
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    video : A Tunisian media Ad video for Anti terror campaign showing Tunisian Army and Special Forces Group ( GFS ) Soldier in mount Chaambi

    Anti-Terror drill in Tunisia


    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 2, 2016 #4
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    Tunisian Army Kirpi 2of them modified by Tunisian Army with Cage Armor
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 5, 2016 #5
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    where is ur replies i can't just continue withou ur support
     
  Dec 6, 2016 #6
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    I am able to see on two videos you posted not a single picture is visible @Mootaz-khelifi
     
  Dec 8, 2016 #7
    EgyptianAmerican

    EgyptianAmerican FULL MEMBER

    Is the first guy special forces?


    Also do you know what's the standard set for the Tunisian army?
     
  Dec 8, 2016 #8
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    yeah that is special forces
    and army use steyr

    more pic
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

     
  Dec 8, 2016 #9
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    Cobra 1 & 2 Testing
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    more pics

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    New Uniform ( not all units )
    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 8, 2016 #10
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    Tunisian Special Forces
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 8, 2016 #11
    EgyptianAmerican

    EgyptianAmerican FULL MEMBER

    Nice dude, your armed forces look amazing.

    May the legacy of Carthage live on:-):cheers:.
     
  Dec 9, 2016 #12
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    yeah we are getting 12 UH60M Armed vesrion
     
  Dec 18, 2016 #13
    Mootaz-khelifi

    Mootaz-khelifi FULL MEMBER

    [​IMG]
    new camouflage brown marpat version
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 18, 2016 #14
    Baybars Han

    Baybars Han FULL MEMBER

    Tunisia is stable right? I dont hear any problems going on in Tunisia which is obviously very good.
     
  Dec 18, 2016 #15
    EgyptianAmerican

    EgyptianAmerican FULL MEMBER

    Yeah, they are one of the few Arab countries who have massively benefited from democracy.
     
