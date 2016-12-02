Tunisian Armed Forces ( Pictures & Videos )

Separate names with a comma.
hello i'm back with new picture to Tunisian Armed Forces ( 2016 to future )
video : A Tunisian media Ad video for Anti terror campaign showing Tunisian Army and Special Forces Group ( GFS ) Soldier in mount Chaambi
Anti-Terror drill in Tunisia
Tunisian Army Kirpi 2of them modified by Tunisian Army with Cage Armor
yeah that is special forces
and army use steyr
more pic
Cobra 1 & 2 Testing
more pics
New Uniform ( not all units )
Tunisian Special Forces
yeah we are getting 12 UH60M Armed vesrion
new camouflage brown marpat version
