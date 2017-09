So @Narendra Trump saying that a Muslim woman can marry a person of the book was wrong?From wikipedia with necessary scholarly referencesThe use of the term was later extended to Zoroastrians Mandeans , and even polytheistic Indians. [1] [8] Islamic scholars differ on whether Hindus are People of the Book. [9] The Islamic conquest of India necessitated that the definition be revised, as most India's inhabitants were followers of the Indian religions . Many of the Muslim clergy of India considered Hindus as people of the book, [9] and from Muhhammad-bin-Kasim to Aurangzib, Muslim rulers were willing to consider Hindus as people of the book. [10] Many Muslims did not treat Hindus as pagans or idol-worshippers, [9] although Hinduism does not include Adam, Eve, nor the various prophets of Abrahamic religions. Buddhism does not explicitly recognize a monotheistic God or the concept of prophethood. Muslims however had at one point accorded them the status of "people of the Book", and Al-Biruni wrote of Buddha as the prophet "Burxan". [11]