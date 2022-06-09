What's new

Tunisia - References to Islam will not be included in the new constitution.

Separation of church and state is a great first step.

Sadiq Belaid, charged by the President Kais Saied with rewriting Tunisia's constitution said on Monday that he would present a draft stripped of any reference to Islam, arguing it was to prevent political "extremism".

Tunisia: New constitution 'will remove reference to Islam'

Sadeq Belaid, who once taught President Kais Saied, said the move was to prevent political 'extremism'
VCheng

VCheng

Another country sees the light and the wisdom of separating religion and state. May be some day Pakistan will get to this point. May be. Some day in the future. One can hope.
 

