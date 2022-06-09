Tunisia - References to Islam will not be included in the new constitution.

Separation of church and state is a great first step.
Sadiq Belaid, charged by the President Kais Saied with rewriting Tunisia's constitution said on Monday that he would present a draft stripped of any reference to Islam, arguing it was to prevent political "extremism".
Tunisia: New constitution 'will remove reference to Islam'
Sadeq Belaid, who once taught President Kais Saied, said the move was to prevent political 'extremism'
