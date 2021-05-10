Tunisia is negotiating to acquire Kuwaiti F-18 Hornet fighters

There are reports that Tunisia is negotiating with Kuwait to purchase its fleet of F-18 Hornet fighters, which will be replaced by the Super Hornet.According to the Africa Intelligence website, the Tunisian military is about to purchase all or part of the F / A-18C Hornets fleet.According to the site, the United States is keen to support the deal because it will prevent it from having to increase its military aid to Tunisia. Although Tunisia was close to concluding the F-16 deal with Washington.It is expected that in the event Tunisia obtains the Kuwaiti Hornet, it will first send fighters to America to conduct maintenance, overhaul and comprehensive modernization of the fighter.Kuwait withdrew its fleet of 31 F-18s from service three weeks ago with the launch of F / A-18 E / F Super Hornets and the imminent arrival of Eurofighter Typhoons.