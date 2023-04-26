What's new

Tuheen e Supreme Court , Contempt of Supreme Court (What is it ?)

Tuheen e Supreme Court , Contempt of Supreme Court (What is it ?)


  • Suprme court Judge is the final Decision maker on complex cases
  • Constitutional complex stuff goes to Supreme court so Judges can decide base on their 20-30 years experience in field
  • Supreme court Judges are selected based on Principle to Protect the Law



Supreme court has authority to ensure Elections happen on Time in Pakistan


Contempt of Supreme Court : Serious Offence where the Court Order is not followed highly severe issue, Intentionally refusing to act with Intention is even worse

  • Once the order is given the person or entity or organization is bound to follow on order or face Gravest of all punishment from Supreme Court which can also be "Ban from Office of Prime Minister Office" or Banning of Election comission of Pakistan


  • Supreme court can also Suspend "1 Legged government" indefinitely to ensure elections are prioritized, the Validity of Government does not exist beyond the 90 days period set aside by Constitution of Pakistan
 
Last edited:

