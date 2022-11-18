Türkiye wants to enhance defense cooperation with Bangladesh: Envoy Ankara wants to expand Türkiye-Bangladesh defense cooperation by manufacturing weapons and transferring related technology, Türkiye's envoy said...

Ankara wants to expand Türkiye-Bangladesh defense cooperation by manufacturing weapons and transferring related technology, Türkiye's envoy said Wednesday.Ambassador to Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan was speaking at a special program "Meet the Ambassador” organized by the Centre for Governance Studies, a Bangladeshi think-tank that conducts research and media studies on issues of good governance, corruption, human rights, and democracy.The ambassador also emphasized advancements in Turkish companies’ production of defense products over the last 15 years.He noted that trade and business between the two friendly nations have increased significantly. "When I joined the office three years ago, it was $800 million. Now, it's around $1.5 billion and it will be $2 billion in the next year or two," he predicted.In terms of energy, the diplomat stated that Türkiye will be happy to serve as a transit country for fuel supplies to Bangladesh. Russia has already informed Ankara, he added.In reference to the Rohingya refugee crisis, the ambassador said Türkiye, like Bangladesh, is experiencing a refugee crisis. Ankara is assisting Dhaka in resolving the Rohingya crisis.through various international forums, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the International Court of Justice.