Türkiye Scholarships 2022 Applications - Last 3 days

1/10/2022 7:08:58 AMApart from providing education opportunities at an international caliber as well as a wealth of knowledge and experience, Turkey offers scholarships to international students from all over the world to study in the most prestigious universities in Turkey.Türkiye Scholarships is a government-funded, competitive scholarship program, awarded to outstanding students and researchers to pursue full-time or short-term program at the top universities in Turkey.Türkiye Scholarships aims to build a network of future leaders committed to strengthening cooperation among countries and mutual understanding among societies.Türkiye Scholarships applications for 2022 will be received in one period, and applications will be open between 10th January- 20th February 2022 for international students from all countries.What makes Türkiye Scholarships unique is that it’s not only inclusive of financial support, tuition fee, accommodation and health insurance but also provides university placement and academic, social and cultural facilities to its awardees at all levels of higher education.Programs open for application are: Undergraduate and Postgraduate ProgramsApplications will be open to applicants who wish to study at bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels.Other programs such as Research Scholarships, Success Scholarships, and KATİP have different application periods and are announced regularly on our website and social media channels.