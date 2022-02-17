What's new

Türkiye Scholarships 2022 Applications - Last 3 days

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
4,022
17
10,744
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey

ing-basvuru-220110072323946.jpg

1/10/2022 7:08:58 AM
Apart from providing education opportunities at an international caliber as well as a wealth of knowledge and experience, Turkey offers scholarships to international students from all over the world to study in the most prestigious universities in Turkey.
Türkiye Scholarships is a government-funded, competitive scholarship program, awarded to outstanding students and researchers to pursue full-time or short-term program at the top universities in Turkey.
Türkiye Scholarships aims to build a network of future leaders committed to strengthening cooperation among countries and mutual understanding among societies.

Application Dates: 10 January – 20 February 2022
Türkiye Scholarships applications for 2022 will be received in one period, and applications will be open between 10th January- 20th February 2022 for international students from all countries.

What is unique about Türkiye Scholarships?
What makes Türkiye Scholarships unique is that it’s not only inclusive of financial support, tuition fee, accommodation and health insurance but also provides university placement and academic, social and cultural facilities to its awardees at all levels of higher education.

Programs and Levels of Study
Programs open for application are: Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs
Applications will be open to applicants who wish to study at bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels.
Other programs such as Research Scholarships, Success Scholarships, and KATİP have different application periods and are announced regularly on our website and social media channels.

Posters and Flyers in 16 Languages
How to Apply
Apply Now!

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
More than 165,000 apply for Turkey’s most popular scholarship
Replies
0
Views
217
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
B
A convicted murderer in Pakistan got a scholarship for doing well in the test
Replies
3
Views
254
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
Windjammer
37 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for Studies !
Replies
10
Views
611
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
dBSPL
TEKNOFEST Vertical Landing Rocket Competition and Hyperloop Development Competition, application deadline February 28 '22
Replies
0
Views
268
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
UAE Wants to Expand Defense Cooperation with Turkiye
Replies
4
Views
311
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom