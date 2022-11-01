Türkiye is faced with a 'methamphetamine epidemic,' says main opposition leader
Kılıçdaroğlu has accused the government of attracting "drug barons" to the country in order to finance the current account deficit. The authorities have said they will file criminal complaints against him.
Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has warned against the increasing use of methamphetamine in Türkiye, especially among the poor and the youth.
The main reason for the "methamphetamine epidemic" was the economic crisis caused by the government, Kılıçdaroğlu said late yesterday (October 31) in a Twitter video with Hacer Foggo, founder of the Deep Poverty Network and the CHP's Poverty Solidarity Office.
Türkiye has become a "methamphetamine production center" because the government, seeking foreign currency inflows to reduce the current account deficit by any means, attracted "drug barons" to the country, he said.
"They emptied the Treasury, destroyed the economy. After all the resources were consumed, they started a very dirty game in order to remain in power ... They turned a blind eye to all kinds of black money entering the country."
While Türkiye has been a "transit country" for methamphetamine trafficking, the past few years have also seen a drastic increase in the use of the substance, according to official figures.
The amount of methamphetamine seized by the police rose from 1,042 kilograms in 2019 to 5,528 kilograms in 2021, the Independent Turkish reported in September, citing figures from the Counter Narcotics Department.
In late May, the Ministry of Interior announced that a "record" of 1 ton and 117 kilograms of methamphetamine had been seized.
Speaking after Kılıçdaroğlu, Foggo said meth use is very common, especially in poor neighborhoods, and children as young as 11 or 12 are among the users.
The substance is called "uncle Metin" (Metin amca) by the youth and is mostly used at home, she noted. "45.3 percent of them use this drug at home. I have spoken with many mothers and fathers who locked their children in their homes, even with chains, so that they wouldn't die on the street."
"Methamphetamine is spreading on the streets very fast. It is brought to Türkiye in liquid form. It is turned into crystals in laboratories in Türkiye, especially in İstanbul," she further said.
"There is a common opinion of all organizations fighting against drugs in the world: Methamphetamine will become the nightmare of the world. Because it's a synthetic drug with a very high potential for addiction ... And it is spreading very fast because it's very cheap."
Criminal complaintsFollowing Kılıçdaroğlu's video, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said they would file criminal complaints against him.
The General Directorate of Security and the Gendarmerie General Command, both affiliated with the Interior Ministry, also released statements denying Kılıçdaroğlu's claims.
"CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu accuses the 177-year-old Security Organization of doing drug trade in order to finance the current account deficit. We are filing a criminal complaint against this slanderer," said the Security Directorate.
The gendarmerie released an identical statement that read, "CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu accuses the 183-year-old Gendarmerie Organization of doing drug trade in order to finance the current account deficit. We are filing a criminal complaint against this slanderer." (VK)
