Türkiye Defense industry projects have a budget billion to $75 billion.

Erdogan said :'The budget of defense industry projects has increased from $5.5 billion to $75 billion, and the sector's annual turnover has increased from $1 billion to $10 billion,'.We are now in the top 3 countries in the world in the production of drones, DRONES and DRONES. We're in every technology field in the defense industry that we need to be in. Hopefully in 2023 we will take our National Combatant Out of the hangar and show it to the world. Our National Combat aircraft, which will make its maiming in 2025, will take its place in the skies in 2029 as the strike force of our Air Force.