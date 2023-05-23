What's new

Türkiye arrests 11 Israeli/Mossad spies operating against Iran in Istanbul bust

H

HGV

FULL MEMBER
Feb 20, 2023
721
0
939
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Tuesday said it had caught 11 people, including two Turkish nationals, who were spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The group of 15 operated a countrywide network and was helmed by Selçuk Küçükkaya, a man trained in Europe, the agency said in a statement.

MIT officers led an investigation in coordination with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Küçükkaya, with whom Mossad got in contact via Serkan Özdemir, a former Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) personnel who fled Türkiye to dodge prosecution for being a member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Küçükkaya met in person with Mossad executives who introduced themselves as Jose-Jorhe Satia, Thomas Alfonso, and Raul in several European countries where he was put through specific trials and spy training. He was also taught the agency’s secret communication system and could contact other operatives through it.

According to MIT, Küçükkaya was tasked with gathering intelligence on a company and 23 individuals with trade ties to Iran and targeted by Israel. He watched the homes and workplaces of the said individuals’ families and leaked information to Mossad about their flights to and from abroad, phone conversations and signals, bank accounts and properties.

Küçükkaya and his accomplices were caught when he mailed a threatening package to one of his targets, who filed a complaint.

While 11 of them were apprehended in an operation in Istanbul, two operatives that fled are still being pursued, MIT said.

The last time the Turkish agency busted a Mossad cell in Türkiye was in December, as some seven people found spying on Palestinians in the country were arrested. The agency had informed that the suspects were helping Mossad launch online defamation campaigns and threats against Palestinians.

www.dailysabah.com

Türkiye nabs 11 spying for Mossad in Istanbul bust

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Tuesday said it had caught 11 people, including two Turkish nationals, who were spying for the...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Turkey detains 44 Mossad agents
Replies
0
Views
570
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
dexter
The workings of Mossad
Replies
13
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
ghazi52
More than 50000 dead, many trapped as major earthquake strikes Turkiye, Syria,..,.
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
154
Views
10K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
Zarvan
Turkey's MIT brings down 15-member Mossad spy network
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
MMM-E
MMM-E
aryobarzan
Four Israeli agents executed in Iran...
Replies
7
Views
856
BlessedKingOfLonging
BlessedKingOfLonging

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom