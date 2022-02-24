Türkiye and Senegal to Cooperate in Military Matters | savunmahaber.com During President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Senegal on 21-22 February, a Military Framework Agreement was signed between two countries. Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence…

During President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Senegal on 21-22 February, a Military Framework Agreement was signed between two countries.Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence accompanied President Erdoğan in the visit and met with Sidiki Kaba, Minister of Armed Forces of Senegal. The parties held talks on bilateral defence, regional defence and security during the visit and signed the Military Framework Agreement.