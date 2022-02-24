What's new

Türkiye and Senegal to Cooperate in Military Matters

2022-02-22-MND-Turkiye-Senegal-Military-Framework-Agreement-2.jpg


During President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Senegal on 21-22 February, a Military Framework Agreement was signed between two countries.

2022-02-22-MND-Turkiye-Senegal-Military-Framework-Agreement-1.jpg


Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence accompanied President Erdoğan in the visit and met with Sidiki Kaba, Minister of Armed Forces of Senegal. The parties held talks on bilateral defence, regional defence and security during the visit and signed the Military Framework Agreement.

