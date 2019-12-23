/ Register

  • Monday, December 23, 2019

Türkei: Neues U-Boot mit Hilfe aus Kiel

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Viet, Dec 23, 2019 at 9:49 PM.

  1. Dec 23, 2019 at 9:49 PM #1
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    19,862
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 15,749 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
  2. Dec 23, 2019 at 9:54 PM #2
    Viet

    Viet ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    19,862
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 15,749 / -2
    Country:
    Viet Nam
    Location:
    Germany
    2.5 billion euro for 6 submarines
    transfer of technology
    Not bad
    Congrats


    [​IMG]
     
Similar Threads
  1. Dream

    T20 Pak-Aus

    Dream, Feb 4, 2010, in forum: Sports
    Replies:
    31
    Views:
    3,038
    Dream
    Feb 8, 2010
  2. LURKER

    No boots on the ground

    LURKER, May 15, 2011, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    785
    LURKER
    May 15, 2011
  3. Android

    ind vs aus

    Android, Feb 12, 2012, in forum: Sports
    Replies:
    9
    Views:
    1,282
    Syama Ayas
    Jun 20, 2012
  4. DESERT FIGHTER

    Pakistan made combat boots.

    DESERT FIGHTER, Sep 4, 2014, in forum: Pakistan Defence & Industry
    Replies:
    30
    Views:
    10,801
    somebozo
    Jun 22, 2016
  5. ranjeet

    Boots on the ground

    ranjeet, Feb 4, 2017, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    490
    ranjeet
    Feb 4, 2017
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 1, Guests: 8)