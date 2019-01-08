What's new

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
4,948
-3
7,977
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
If there are any folks who are audiophiles - using vaccum tubes. there is a shortage of supply starting - try to get a few stocked up. not sure when the chinese factory will be back in production.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
4,948
-3
7,977
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
大汉奸柳传志 said:
wait.. I thought all tubes were vintage.. or was i scammed?
Click to expand...
Nope!. That are is far from opposite; there are many applications where solid state is more complex. Simplicity is key. Audiophiles claim that tube amplifiers deliver a very great output. It may be true because on rf transmission side, i find RF output is much more responsive and tubes can take a great deal of punishment vs FETs etc. I have blown .. i mean blown like a bullet explosion FETs that could not take output changes e.g. SWRs. But a tube handles it beautifully.

China's Shuguang factory has been producing excellent quality tubes - 3-500Z, 811, 572; Svetlana was the other one but they shut down a lot of their lines due to mafia corruption that shut the factory down; they finally had to move and re-open - classic russian govt mafia tactic.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
4,948
-3
7,977
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
truthfollower said:
I am sorry for not replying early I was banned and Hopefully this will not sound stupid and mediocre i am doing it for my internet copper wire.
Click to expand...
i do not follow you? Are you trying to build an RFI filter; low pass filter/high pass?
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
781
0
686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
denel said:
Are you trying to build an RFI filter; low pass filter/high pass?
Click to expand...
REIN filter and RF filters are same thing? I read it can stable my line if some electric equipment is interfering with my line.
it is just to stabilize my internet connection
let me find a link for a device, I read it has built in REIN and RF filter. And how to send you a message or post a link here?
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
4,948
-3
7,977
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
truthfollower said:
REIN filter and RF filters are same thing? I read it can stable my line if some electric equipment is interfering with my line.
it is just to stabilize my internet connection
let me find a link for a device, I read it has built in REIN and RF filter. And how to send you a message or post a link here?
Click to expand...
Did you try ferrite chokes or snap on first? on each of the lines, just put a few every 10 cm; you will see this issue disappear; another way i do it; get a ferrite choke put the wire in ; circle it in a few turns.
 
Last edited:
truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
781
0
686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello Thank you so much for input here. I am able to find the source of this from where my struggle started and to get it for my line but no such thing is available in Pakistan
here is the image of adsl filter with REIN and RF filter


Openreach G.fast filtered faceplate supplied complete with NTE5C Mk2 master socket. This unit is specifically designed for the new G.fast connections that are currently rolling out. G.fast offers speeds that improve on VDSL & VDSL2, currently up to 330Mbps! In terms of design the faceplate is identical to the MK4 VDSL faceplate which is also currently still available. However the G.fast version uses revised circuit design (pictured below) to improve the filtering up to 106Mhz. As with the Mk4 the faceplate features a REIN filter, however this has been revised slightly. All wiring connections remain via cam lock tool-less IDC connectors, provision is made for a hard wired connection to the modem/router via a two way tool-less IDC cam lock connector on the rear. Supplied as a COMPLETE unit - replaces the master socket with the latest NTE5C Mk2 design. Note this product requires a suitable single gang back box (surface or flush mount), if you are replacing an existing NTE5 variant this socket will fit onto the existing surface mount or flush back box.

This faceplate will work with ADSL, ADSL2, VDSL, VDSL2 & G.fast.

Dimensions (L) 85mm x (W) 85mm x (H) 39mm.



VDSL MK4 PCB design



G.fast PCB design



The G.fast faceplate is currently supplied as a COMPLETE unit with the new NTE5C Mk2 master socket. Note the G.fast part fits all versions of the NTE5C socket.

Key Features

  • Combined Master Socket (NTE5C) & G.fast Faceplate.
  • G.fast Modem: Direct coupled RJ45 socket (RJ11 compatible) Direct coupled 2 way tool less IDC connector.
  • Approved by Openreach for G.fast connections.
  • Filters all connected voice equipment so negating the need for microfilters.
  • Moulded from V0 rated material colour matched to BT 1P white.
  • Differential and common mode filtering up to 106Mhz.
  • RF Filter for increased line stability.


https://www.run-it-direct.co.uk/adsl-vdsl-faceplates/g-fast-openreach-faceplate/
 
Last edited:
