faceplate features a REIN filter

Key Features

Combined Master Socket (NTE5C) & G.fast Faceplate.

G.fast Modem: Direct coupled RJ45 socket (RJ11 compatible) Direct coupled 2 way tool less IDC connector.

Approved by Openreach for G.fast connections.

Filters all connected voice equipment so negating the need for microfilters.

Moulded from V0 rated material colour matched to BT 1P white.

Differential and common mode filtering up to 106Mhz.

RF Filter for increased line stability.

Hello Thank you so much for input here. I am able to find the source of this from where my struggle started and to get it for my line but no such thing is available in Pakistanhere is the image of adsl filter with REIN and RF filterOpenreach G.fast filtered faceplate supplied complete with NTE5C Mk2 master socket. This unit is specifically designed for the new G.fast connections that are currently rolling out. G.fast offers speeds that improve on VDSL & VDSL2, currently up to 330Mbps! In terms of design the faceplate is identical to the MK4 VDSL faceplate which is also currently still available. However the G.fast version uses revised circuit design (pictured below) to improve the filtering up to 106Mhz. As with the Mk4 the, however this has been revised slightly. All wiring connections remain via cam lock tool-less IDC connectors, provision is made for a hard wired connection to the modem/router via a two way tool-less IDC cam lock connector on the rear. Supplied as a COMPLETE unit - replaces the master socket with the latest NTE5C Mk2 design. Note this product requires a suitable single gang back box (surface or flush mount), if you are replacing an existing NTE5 variant this socket will fit onto the existing surface mount or flush back box.This faceplate will work with ADSL, ADSL2, VDSL, VDSL2 & G.fast.Dimensions (L) 85mm x (W) 85mm x (H) 39mm.VDSL MK4 PCB designG.fast PCB designThe G.fast faceplate is currently supplied as a COMPLETE unit with the new NTE5Cmaster socket. Note the G.fast part fitssocket.