Luis Elizondo’s Letter to the Chief Justice of India
October 11, 2019
In a story reported exclusively by SilvaRecord.com, members of To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science have written letters to the Chief Justice of India, advocating UAP issues. For a recap on this story and to view Dr. Hal Puthoff’s letter, read the two previous posts:
TTSA, UFOs, India, Pakistan & Nuclear War
&
Dr. Hal Puthoff’s Letter to the Chief Justice of India
Now, with permission, SilvaRecord.com is able to publish Luis Elizondo’s letter to the Chief Justice of India:
EARTHTECHINTERNATIONAL,INC.
Memorandum
To:The Honorable Chief Justice of India
and His Companion Justice of the Supreme Court of India
From:H. E. Puthoff, PhDPresident & CEO, EarthTech International, Inc.
Date:29 April 2019
Re:Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP)
Your Honors:
As Chief Executive Officer of EarthTech International, a high-technology R&D firm (see www.earthtech.org), I was invited by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to be a Senior Advisor and Contractor to the DoD’s AATIP program (Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program). Its purpose was to assess the threat potential of the incursion of unidentified aerial phenomena over the territory of the continental Unites States and adjoining seacoasts.
This program, established by Congressional Mandate, was a result of observation of such phenomena in the vicinity of our military deployments, both static (e.g., nuclear missile sites) and dynamic (e.g., U.S. aircraft carrier groups). As military detection equipment (e.g., radars) became more sophisticated, the more certain it was that the phenomenon under observation was extremely advanced in its apparent technological superiority and thus potentially of threat concern should hostile intent be there.
During the ‘Cold War’ confrontations between the U.S. and the Soviet Union led to the realization that misidentification of such technology as representing a hostile adversarial attack could inadvertently trigger a devastating nuclear exchange.
In light of the often tense relationship between India and Pakistan, it would appear that it would be in both India’s and Pakistan’s interests to establish an in-depth Program to address the UAP topic with sufficient resources so as to minimize the possibility of misidentification of UFO activities that could result in a conflict between the two nuclear armed states. Just such a policy has recently been inaugurated by the U.S. Navy as outlined in the attached article in Politicomagazine.
As someone who has spent more than 20 years studying the UAP/UFO phenomenon, I would humbly advise the Hon’ble Court to give due considerations to the petition of Mr. Sabir Hussain. If I can be of further assistance in supporting an UFO study initiative, please do not hesitate to contact me.
