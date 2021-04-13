What's new

TTP's wanted terrorist killed in SF's IBO in South Waziristan - April 13, 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,676
3
4,578
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Security Forces conducted an IBO in Ladha, South Wazirstan, on reported presence of terrorists.
...
Rawalpindi - April 13, 2021
No PR-76/2021-ISPR

Security Forces conducted an IBO in Ladha, South Wazirstan, on reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist, Peer alias Asad was killed. Killed terrorist was an active member of TTP since 2006. He joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against Security Forces. After death of Hakeem Ullah Mehsud, he joined Shehryar Mehsud Group.


-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1381860504012947458




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1381873021011517440
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom