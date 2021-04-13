TTP's wanted terrorist killed in SF's IBO in South Waziristan - April 13, 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Security Forces conducted an IBO in Ladha, South Wazirstan, on reported presence of terrorists.
Rawalpindi - April 13, 2021
No PR-76/2021-ISPR
Security Forces conducted an IBO in Ladha, South Wazirstan, on reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist, Peer alias Asad was killed. Killed terrorist was an active member of TTP since 2006. He joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against Security Forces. After death of Hakeem Ullah Mehsud, he joined Shehryar Mehsud Group.
