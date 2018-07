Police spokesman Farid Dehqan told Pajhwok Afghan News the drone strike took place in Chogam area of Shultan district late on Tuesday. He said Mullah Yasir was killed in the strike.Dehqan added a Daesh member named Yaseen was also killed in US done strike in Manogi district on Tuesday.On the other hand, a Pakistani media said a senior Pakistani Taliban leader Omar Rahman, known as Ustad Fateh, was killed in US drone attack in Shultan district.Source said Fateh was scheduled to visit the house of a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Ahmad Swati, when the US drone fired two missiles on the building at 10am.TTP group has not yet commented in this regard.Last month, former TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah was killed with a number of other commanders in a US drone attack in Kunar.