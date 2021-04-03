What's new

TTP's Imp terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO - April 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,643
3
4,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Security Forces conducted an Area Sanitization Operation in Boya, North Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists.

...
Rawalpindi - April 03, 2021
No PR-67/2021-ISPR

Security Forces conducted an Area Sanitization Operation in Boya, North Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists.
During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani, resident of Boya was killed.
Terrorist Ashraf Ullah was an active terrorist of TTP. He remained involved in target killing, terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).


-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378297374171348995


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1378297376453103617
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom