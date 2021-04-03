TTP's Imp terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO - April 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Security Forces conducted an Area Sanitization Operation in Boya, North Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists.
Rawalpindi - April 03, 2021
No PR-67/2021-ISPR
Security Forces conducted an Area Sanitization Operation in Boya, North Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists.
During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani, resident of Boya was killed.
Terrorist Ashraf Ullah was an active terrorist of TTP. He remained involved in target killing, terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
