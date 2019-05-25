TTP's activities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Sifar zero
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 27, 2020
- 593
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
TTP just claimed credit for martyring a DSP in Bank Road, Rawalpindi.
This marks the 4th attack by TTP in Rawalpindi/Islamabad in the last four months I believe this was a hit and run incident.
This is kind of worrying that TTP can carry out attacks in the capital city and a garrison city.
This marks the 4th attack by TTP in Rawalpindi/Islamabad in the last four months I believe this was a hit and run incident.
This is kind of worrying that TTP can carry out attacks in the capital city and a garrison city.