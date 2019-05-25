What's new

TTP's activities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Sifar zero

Sifar zero

TTP just claimed credit for martyring a DSP in Bank Road, Rawalpindi.
This marks the 4th attack by TTP in Rawalpindi/Islamabad in the last four months I believe this was a hit and run incident.
This is kind of worrying that TTP can carry out attacks in the capital city and a garrison city.
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Sifar zero said:
TTP just claimed credit for martyring a DSP in Bank Road, Rawalpindi.
This marks the 4th attack by TTP in Rawalpindi/Islamabad in the last four months I believe this was a hit and run incident.
This is kind of worrying that TTP can carry out attacks in the capital city and a garrison city.
they have a sleeper cell in that region for past few years --- live around igp ....
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Sifar zero said:
TTP just claimed credit for martyring a DSP in Bank Road, Rawalpindi.
This marks the 4th attack by TTP in Rawalpindi/Islamabad in the last four months I believe this was a hit and run incident.
This is kind of worrying that TTP can carry out attacks in the capital city and a garrison city.
source???
 
Moon

Moon

Sifar zero said:
TTP just claimed credit for martyring a DSP in Bank Road, Rawalpindi.
This marks the 4th attack by TTP in Rawalpindi/Islamabad in the last four months I believe this was a hit and run incident.
This is kind of worrying that TTP can carry out attacks in the capital city and a garrison city.
As said earlier by another member, they have sleeper cells in the Twin Cities.
But this news has only been reported so far by TTP itself, no-one else has confirmed it for quite a while.
 
Moon

Moon

On a side note, I'll be writing a big thread in countering urban terrorism tomorrow.
Moon said:
On a side note, I'll be writing a big thread in countering urban terrorism tomorrow.
Hopefully, maybe
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Moon said:
Only pro TTP sources, nothing from Rwp Police or other OSINTs either. Rwp police is very active on Twitter, so I'd say we either wait or it didn't happen.
well easy way to validate an information for major cities is to view the Insta or Snapchat posts from that area :D...
so far i don't see anything on any social media platform ---

TTP has not issued anything on their TG handle....so !!!
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

Foxtrot Alpha said:
well easy way to validate an information for major cities is to view the Insta or Snapchat posts from that area :D...
so far i don't see anything on any social media platform ---

TTP has not issued anything on their TG handle....so !!!
The pic I posted is from TTP's TG channel.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

Foxtrot Alpha said:
well i don't see this on their Urdu, arabic, & english bot handles nor do i see this in their group chat on TG, where the admins also sit....i don't know where you got this from
Whats the group chat's name? They use this style and the language matches with what TTP writes.
The attack happened just today wait a little they will update their Telegram.
 
