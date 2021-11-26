TTP withdraws demand of reversing FATA merger

Nuclear Armed country is negotiating with an organization / party which few days ago was labeled by itself as a terrorist organization?



The benefits of playing religion, which controls a person's soul, to raise a credible opposition, to a popular leader / government, is BACKFIRING.



If something similar happened in another province, in the past, the results have been completely different.



The hegemony and arm twisting being enforced upon the smaller provinces, in the name of NATIONAL Institutions, and BLIND PATRIOTISM, is not in the interest of this country.



How can criticism be unlawful when Man is NOT THE PERFECT creation but only the best creation, for the perfect being is only ALLAH.



A wedding on a cantonment / military land is more EXPENSIVE than a wedding function in FIVE star Hotel.



Billions of rupees of Commercial activities, in the name of giving benefits to serving and retired officers, but YOU DON'T HAVE MONEY TO BUY MRAP, TO PROTECT THE SOLDIERS?