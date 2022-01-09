JawadKKhan
Jun 8, 2014
TTP top commander & Spox M.Khurasani is dead
Likely killed by intelligence Ops.
His original name was Muhammad Ali Balti, belonging to Chorbat Valley of Gilgit Baltistan's Ghanche District. Studied and taught in a madrassa in Karachi.
The terrorist Khurasani was actively involved in recruiting fighters for TTP in Af-Pak region for the terror outfit of TTP.
