TTP top commander & Spox M.Khurasani is dead

J

JawadKKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jun 8, 2014
231
0
531
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
TTP top commander & Spox M.Khurasani is dead

Likely killed by intelligence Ops.

Captureffff.JPG


His original name was Muhammad Ali Balti, belonging to Chorbat Valley of Gilgit Baltistan's Ghanche District. Studied and taught in a madrassa in Karachi.

The terrorist Khurasani was actively involved in recruiting fighters for TTP in Af-Pak region for the terror outfit of TTP.
 
J

JawadKKhan

FULL MEMBER
Jun 8, 2014
231
0
531
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Interestingly,

The same terrorist Khurasani had warned Pakistani media about 2 months ago to stop calling TTP as terror outfit LOL!. Perhaps cockroach is better name for these scumbags and child killers.

Was waiting for these news for so long. Hopefully more intel based Ops / assassinations of other top commanders happen sooner. They have blood of lot of Pakistanis in their hands. State should show no mercy to those a-holes.
 
