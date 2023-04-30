‘TTP threat’ to be taken up during 4-day trip: Afghan foreign minister to visit Islamabad from May 5 ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to arrive here next week on a four-day...

.,.,April 30, 2023ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi is due to arrive here next week on a four-day visit to hold talks with Pakistani authorities on issues of mutual interest, according to sources.Diplomatic sources said on Saturday that the Afghan minister will be in Pakistan from May 5 to May 8, 2023 and will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the Foreign Office.The visit is taking place at a time when the two countries are trying to find a common ground on how to deal with the issue of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).The sources said that during the talks Pakistan will reiterate its concerns over the TTP, particularly its involvement in terrorist activities as the country is facing a new surge in militant attacks.The interim Taliban government has been urging Pakistan to negotiate with the TTP instead of opting for a military solution. However, at a recent meeting of the National Security Committee, the country’s civil and military leadership gave approval to an all-out and comprehensive operation against the TTP and admitted that a policy to make peace with the militant group had led to the rise in terrorist attacks.Amir Muttaqi’s visit is also taking place against the backdrop of the February visit to Kabul of a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and including the ISI chief and other senior officials, during which the Afghan authorities were asked to effectively tackle the TTP threat. The Afghan minister had previously visited Islamabad in November 2021.