TTP threat and Afghanistan - next steps

In my opinion it's time to go full scorched earth with the Afghans. They have had a lot of leeway and we only get BS from them in return.
1. Deport all the Afghans. Its not hard - we did it in AJK. I didn't agree with it, but we did it.
2. Close the border crossings. Let them grow thier own food.
In 6 months poori apni aukat mein aa jain ge.
