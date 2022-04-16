TTP threat and Afghanistan - next steps

We need to play smart and dirty

We need ttp to be like fazlullah’s time. We need to make them more focused on killing each other then us.

Pakistan should assassinate noor wali and every Mehsud commander so ttp leadership and his deputies are non Mehsud’s. This will cause ttp to fracture like it did under fazlullah’s time. ISI should fuel infighting in ttp. This will also make it difficult for Afghan Taliban to support since they won’t know which faction to support.

The ttp factions will weaken each other while we can plan a major clearance ops against them and once their weakened enough and we’re ready, we go in a destroy ttp. We should also provoke some ttp groups and IEA groups to fight each other and create bad blood between them.

To ensure ttp never becomes a threat we must keep dividing their cause and keep creating bad blood amongst them.