TTP threat and Afghanistan - next steps

313ghazi

313ghazi

In my opinion it's time to go full scorched earth with the Afghans. They have had a lot of leeway and we only get BS from them in return.

1. Deport all the Afghans. Its not hard - we did it in AJK. I didn't agree with it, but we did it.

2. Close the border crossings. Let them grow thier own food.

In 6 months poori apni aukat mein aa jain ge.
 
Shaheen123

exactly, give them the iran treatment. Once they get pushed around and humiliated thats when they will stop all this nonsense. We have had enough with these namak harams. We have been hosting them since the soviet war days and they do nothing but hate on Pakistan and Pakistanis once they flee to the west.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Everyone is overworking their brains immensely

The reason why things aren't being solved like this are very simple, I think everyone knows deep down...

We have a large portion of our population who share ethnicity with the Afghans. So even though they despise us, despise Pakistan, praise and worship terrorists who kill us, that part of the population will still feel alienated to an extent. Even government and military officials will oppose it.

This country is in an infinite amount of chokeholds and has to play it smart if you want to survive, and then also prosper.

This is why I was partially in support of Afghanistan/Pakistan merger. Unite the people under a single nation so we can have common interests. But that's next to impossible and something only Pashtuns can call for.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

You don't give Pakistani pukhtun the credit they deserve.
 
Bleek

Bleek

How? It's not an insult but they will sympathize with them due to an ethnic connection which is reality, meanwhile everyone else wants strict clamping down. They will feel alienated.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

we cant do much against afghans, ttp except for holding the line
you know the reasons deep down why we cant go hard, your hands are tied- it is what it is
a curse you are born with as a nation

Just hold the line, fortify it and beg afghans for mercy
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Afghans in AJK live under constant threat of deportation

Afghans in AJK live under constant threat of deportation Mohammad Akbar is a bearded man who makes a living selling vegetable seeds from a pushcart near Muzaffarabad’s Hamam Wali Masjid. He has been hawking his wares in the same spot for four years now, while others like him have been rounded...
defence.pk

tribune.com.pk

Expelled: AJK expels scores of Afghan families | The Express Tribune

Operation to deport illegal immigrants continues
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Pakistan: Stop Forced Returns of Afghans

www.hrw.org www.hrw.org

tribune.com.pk

Azad Kashmir to expel 11,000 Afghans: police | The Express Tribune

There are an estimated three million Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, either officially or unofficially
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Bleek

Bleek

Same reason I described I'm guessing

The day the people of this nation think with logic and national interests first, rather than simple ethnic/tribal/religious links, is the day this country will begin to prosper.

Our mindsets are in the stone age.

This is why Bangladesh has grown vastly (apart from not having to be in an arms race) - Due to being a homogeneous society rather than a polarised one.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Punjabis are ethnically the same both sides of the border. Any issues with loyalty there?

I've never met a Pakistani pukhtun who put Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan. You only need to see how little support PTM has despite all the foreign funding.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

We need to play smart and dirty
We need ttp to be like fazlullah’s time. We need to make them more focused on killing each other then us.
Pakistan should assassinate noor wali and every Mehsud commander so ttp leadership and his deputies are non Mehsud’s. This will cause ttp to fracture like it did under fazlullah’s time. ISI should fuel infighting in ttp. This will also make it difficult for Afghan Taliban to support since they won’t know which faction to support.
The ttp factions will weaken each other while we can plan a major clearance ops against them and once their weakened enough and we’re ready, we go in a destroy ttp. We should also provoke some ttp groups and IEA groups to fight each other and create bad blood between them.
To ensure ttp never becomes a threat we must keep dividing their cause and keep creating bad blood amongst them.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Afghans have been a curse for their own people and they have been a curse for the region and Pakistani pashtuns the most


The Pakistani pashtun population is bigger then the entire population of Afghanistan yet the the tail wags the dog

And Pakistani pashtuna really need to wake up to how destructive the afghans have been for them for so long, the more the afghans turn up in Pakistan the more fassad they bring the more the pashtuna suffer
 
Bleek

Bleek

Brother, I am not saying Pukhtuns put Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan.

I'm saying that even if Afghans are causing trouble, are a security risk, our Pakistani Pashtuns will still feel alienated if you crack down on them harshly due to the ethnic link.

This is something I'm reiterating which I've been told by a Pak Pashtun by the way, and personal observation
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

The weddings, the customs, the culture is pretty different between Pak Punjab and Ind Punjab because of religion even the dialects are so different that a Hindkowan can't understand someone from Haryana.

There is no difference between me and a person from Kandahar, while there's more differences than similarities between Lahore and Amritsar.
 

