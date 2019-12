Amjad Sabri got murdered by RAW on the behalf of Mr Salman Khan, as Amjad Sabri was pursuing a case against Salman for copying "Bherdo Jholi meri ya Mohammad".And after few days of this news, Amjad Sabri was murdered by few local Hired guns. May be MQM, may be TTP, Allah knows better. But beta hamara cheen lia gaya.There is a lesson for ISI as well. If you want to protect your country, protect your businessmen.