What's new

TTP refuses to extend ceasefire with government

J

JawadKKhan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 8, 2014
73
0
116
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan accused the government of not honouring the truce and failing to release 102 of their fighters.

Taliban militants in Pakistan declared an end to a month-long ceasefire arranged with the aid of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of breaching terms including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees.

"Now let the Pakistani people decide whether it is the TTP or the Pakistani army and establishment that is not abiding by the agreements?" the group said in a statement.

"In these circumstances, it is not possible to advance the ceasefire," it said.

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) accused Islamabad of failing to respect the ceasefire agreement.

It said the government had not released more than 100 prisoners as promised and had not appointed negotiating teams to conduct talks.

It also said security forces had carried out raids while the ceasefire was in force.

source:
www.trtworld.com

Pakistani Taliban refuses to extend ceasefire with government

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan accused the government of not honouring the truce and failing to release 102 of their fighters.
www.trtworld.com www.trtworld.com


Well, this is the latest news on TRTworld, no news coming on Pak channels yet. But if its true, its not a surprise was bound to happen. Just crush the TTP once and for all!
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
1,884
0
2,116
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Now would be a very good time to deploy our UCAVs and tear those TTP to pieces. Also give us some footage of it as well. Quality, satisfying footage of these terrorists being ripped and torn apart
 
J

JawadKKhan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 8, 2014
73
0
116
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Huffal said:
Now would be a very good time to deploy our UCAVs and tear those TTP to pieces. Also give us some footage of it as well. Quality, satisfying footage of these terrorists being ripped and torn apart
Click to expand...
Yep, Wish they had technology to implant the tracker onto the prisoners they were about to release. Find the nest and bingo!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F.O.X
TTP agrees to extend ceasefire
Replies
4
Views
870
CENTCOM
CENTCOM
FalconsForPeace
Government contacts TTP intermediaries again
Replies
0
Views
883
FalconsForPeace
FalconsForPeace
Areesh
The Islamic State in ‘Khorasan’: How it began and where it stands now in Nangarhar
Replies
9
Views
1K
Mian Babban
Mian Babban
batmannow
Meeting with TTP committee cancelled? another twist in a never ending voilent drama
Replies
0
Views
431
batmannow
batmannow
batmannow
Govt to hold fresh talks with TTP negotiators! new drama ?
Replies
9
Views
919
faeza
faeza

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom