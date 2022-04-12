What's new

TTP raid on army post Waziristan.

People are more interested in ripping the establishment apart because they didn't support the beloved or they were involved with PDM as per some claims.

BLA and TTP are heating up.
 
Our establishment wanted Taliban Ideology in Afghanistan. And our public cheered them for decade.I was saying from begening this will be desaster if Taliban like group get power in Afghanistan. Now our Jawan will reap the fruit for next decade.
Mark my words An Ideology driven Militant groups with vague motives is a poisonous cancer to modern society trust me. Be it Religious , Communist , Nationalist.
Ideological Militancy without specified achieveable goal is poison Putting it under banner of Quran dont make it Beneficial.
Our People are too naive and emotional to understand it.
Keep repeating India Amrika Israel. Even though they are gone from Afghanistan. Or the latest trend Iran.
 
People are more interested in ripping the establishment apart because they didn't support the beloved or they were involved with PDM as per some claims.

BLA and TTP are heating up.

BLA and TTP are heating up.
Its Fault of Establishment themselves and our Jawans have to pay the price. No more selling of Blood of Martyrs to protectbthere stupid decisions. They messed up Afghanistan and our entire western Frontier with Religious and Nationalist Extremism and they should be answerable for that. Blood of our soldiers should not be a tool to defend them but a strong catalyst to question their Stupid strategy.
 
People are more interested in ripping the establishment apart because they didn't support the beloved or they were involved with PDM as per some claims.

BLA and TTP are heating up.

BLA and TTP are heating up.
To be quite upfront the establishment hasn't been doing fck all for the foot soldier anyway they deserve the hate they are getting. You tell me how many IED attacks have seen? Lost count by now the leadership is still mum as of day one.

Now I take India's concern about cross border attacks at face value no one likes losing good men that too
By our creation.

Major Shujat was martyred by sniper fire what makes you think this won't happen again.

When the establishment itself does a simply dua and usual hands over face gesture and acts like it never happened until then attacks like these will carry on. Being passive achieves nothing, crying budget, budget, every time an IED blows some personnel won't do sh*t either.

I think we should employ the Establishments tactic of not giving a sh*t anymore and keep releasing those damn serial dramas and songs you good for nothing fools.
 
