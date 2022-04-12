TTP raid on army post Waziristan.

Waterboy said: People are more interested in ripping the establishment apart because they didn't support the beloved or they were involved with PDM as per some claims.



BLA and TTP are heating up. Click to expand...

To be quite upfront the establishment hasn't been doing fck all for the foot soldier anyway they deserve the hate they are getting. You tell me how many IED attacks have seen? Lost count by now the leadership is still mum as of day one.Now I take India's concern about cross border attacks at face value no one likes losing good men that tooBy our creation.Major Shujat was martyred by sniper fire what makes you think this won't happen again.When the establishment itself does a simply dua and usual hands over face gesture and acts like it never happened until then attacks like these will carry on. Being passive achieves nothing, crying budget, budget, every time an IED blows some personnel won't do sh*t either.I think we should employ the Establishments tactic of not giving a sh*t anymore and keep releasing those damn serial dramas and songs you good for nothing fools.