What's new

TTP Once Again Makes a Monkey Out of Pakistani security Forces in Bannu Cantonment

Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,319
6
8,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Facepalm to Pakistan and a bigger to Army/CTA/ISI etc. why:
1) When people were warning TTP presence in KPK, they were busy with political engineering.
"a stitch in time, saves nine"
2) 2nd time it is happening (DIK attack in 2013).

Let's pray we have no casualties and let them escape for now.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
42,640
3
92,218
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
When I as a tax paying law abiding citizen of Pakistan have to enter some cantonment then I would be checked at least half a dozen times on various check posts

But these gandus from Waziristan not only entered cantonment easily but also freed their prisoners and took hostage of the officers and personnel

Nice. Mashallah :tup:
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
3,084
3
4,159
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Imagine how demotivated the average soldier is, and how motivated the average TTP terrorist is.

The narrative that was being propogated by this country's "security experts" literally cucked everyone.

You have an explicit enemy sitting next door (Afghanistan) but people are hellbent on calling them brothers, while they want to absolutely annihilate you.

It must be made clear to the nation that Afghanistan is no friend, ever since 1947 they explicitly took a stance of being our enemy and have been sponsoring terrorist proxies ever since then. The harsh fact is that 90% of terrorism in Pakistan is due to Afghanistan.

Their Islamic narrative must also be dismantled, they have no claim to being truer Muslims. These are people who culturally engage in homosexuality and pedophilia (bacha baazi), animal sexual abuse (goat fucking), and oppress their minorities to no extent, such as the Tajiks and Hazaras.

Stop mentally cucking the population, it will only hurt Pakistan in the end.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,373
-8
5,328
Areesh said:
When I as a tax paying law abiding citizen of Pakistan have to enter some cantonment then I would be checked at least half a dozen times on various check posts

But these gandus from Waziristan not only entered cantonment easily but also freed their prisoners and took hostage of the officers and personnel

Nice. Mashallah :tup:
Click to expand...

Lol who is a bigger fool now? U or ur army?
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
6,267
15
10,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mrc said:
CTD kpk police is under patronage of his holy all knowing hansomeness for 10 plus years now
Click to expand...
While what you are saying is true, the matter of the fact is that intelligence agencies are not cooperating with each other and the people who are responsible for this will continue with impunity. TTP and talibs have realized our incompetence and complacency and they will be embolden further. Now when we do not and cannot do our jobs correctly, US will intervene to "help" us and what you will have is handicapped and compromised security set up with yes sirs on top.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,319
6
8,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Kharral said:
Lumber 1
Click to expand...
for Arshad Sharif
"agar ISI chahay to koi mulk sa bahir ja sakta ha? ma yeh sawal aap pa chorta hun"
TTP: Hold my naswar
P.S. why there is always a rise in the terror wave when a new chief comes in? is there a window of some sort that these people take advantage of?
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,408
5
13,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
When I as a tax paying law abiding citizen of Pakistan have to enter some cantonment then I would be checked at least half a dozen times on various check posts

But these gandus from Waziristan not only entered cantonment easily but also freed their prisoners and took hostage of the officers and personnel

Nice. Mashallah :tup:
Click to expand...

Every tax paying and law abiding Pakistani should do this one thing to solve all of their miseries. Become a tax paying and law abiding western country citizen

Mrc said:
CTD kpk police is under patronage of his holy all knowing hansomeness for 10 plus years now
Click to expand...

The center is inside cantt. Do I need to say anything further ?
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,319
6
8,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bhuvan93 said:
The counter terrorism forces taken hostage by the terrorists!

Pakistan! What a wonder!
Click to expand...
Did you help A.Ghani when he was begging for it, especially from IAF!
You are lucky you haven't faced such threats. Ask the US army or NATO. Kasab situation isn't 1/10th when these people can make.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 13, Members: 8, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders its militants to ‘carry out attacks in entire country’
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
96
Views
4K
KingMamba
KingMamba
ghazi52
CTD, security forces eliminate four TTP terrorists in Nowshera
Replies
7
Views
257
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
maverick1977
  • Article
CNN: TTP is Americas problem too
Replies
4
Views
267
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
ghazi52
Security Forces & CTD KP arrested most wanted terrorist of banned terrorist org TTP, Mumtaz Alias
Replies
2
Views
422
Primus
Primus
ghazi52
TTP extortion rackets return to Swat valley after a decade
Replies
13
Views
508
newb3e
newb3e

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom