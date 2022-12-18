TTP Once Again Makes a Monkey Out of Pakistani security Forces in Bannu Cantonment

Imagine how demotivated the average soldier is, and how motivated the average TTP terrorist is.



The narrative that was being propogated by this country's "security experts" literally cucked everyone.



You have an explicit enemy sitting next door (Afghanistan) but people are hellbent on calling them brothers, while they want to absolutely annihilate you.



It must be made clear to the nation that Afghanistan is no friend, ever since 1947 they explicitly took a stance of being our enemy and have been sponsoring terrorist proxies ever since then. The harsh fact is that 90% of terrorism in Pakistan is due to Afghanistan.



Their Islamic narrative must also be dismantled, they have no claim to being truer Muslims. These are people who culturally engage in homosexuality and pedophilia (bacha baazi), animal sexual abuse (goat fucking), and oppress their minorities to no extent, such as the Tajiks and Hazaras.



Stop mentally cucking the population, it will only hurt Pakistan in the end.