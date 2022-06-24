What's new

TTP negotiations spark furore in Senate

  • Senator Mushtaq Ahmed seeks clarity on talks with TTP.
  • Rabbani Rabbani says Parliament used as “rubber stamp”.
  • Law minister assures of Parliament’s involvement.
ISLAMABAD: Senators on Thursday sparred over the state’s negotiations with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and demanded clarity from the government over the matter.

The institutions that overlook the country’s national security briefed an important meeting a day earlier at the Prime Minister’s Office, with high-level political leadership in presence.

Following the meeting, the PM’s Office said all negotiations with the TTP will be held as per the Constitution and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah assured that an in-camera session of the Parliament will be called to take lawmakers into confidence regarding the decisions related to national security.

In today’s session of the Upper House of the Parliament, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said a session on negotiation with the TTP took place at the PM’s Office yesterday in which representatives of some political parties were present but not everyone was invited.

“This session took decisions related to the talks with TTP. Therefore, there should be clarity and the house should be informed that which committee’s session was it?” Senator Ahmed questioned.

The senator said that if the session was of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) then he is a member of it and he was not invited to the meeting.

“Was this a session of a parliamentary committee? If not, then where does the Parliament stand on this matter?” the JI senator wondered.

Senator Ahmed added that the government has said that it will brief the Parliament on the negotiations. “What will be the use of it once the [state] finalises it themselves?”

The senator slammed the government and asked it whether the Parliament was a mere “rubber stamp”.

‘No use’​

For his part, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani, whose party is a major stakeholder in the coalition government, said the Parliament is “always used as a rubber stamp”.

“There will be no use of presenting the TTP agreement before the Parliament if the government finalises it as the agreement cannot be amended later,” the former Senate chairman said.

Rabbani said an in-camera session of the Parliament should be called to inform lawmakers about the terms and conditions of the negotiations with the TTP.

“I am surprised that we can speak to the TTP, but production orders for Ali Wazir, a member of the Parliament, could not be issued so far despite several requests,” Rabbani added.

Law minister’s assurance​

In response, Azam Nazeer Tarar, who is the law minister and a member of the PML-N which is the biggest stakeholder of the government, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that negotiations will be in line with the Constitution.

“Talks with the TTP will be held in consultation with the Parliament and the Parliament will be part of it,” he said.

Talking on the floor of the house, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the negotiations with TTP did not start two-and-a-half months back, but they were initiated during the previous government’s tenure.

The senator noted that lawmakers were unaware when the negotiations began and between whom were they taking place.

“Are the negotiations taking place somewhere else or are they taking inside the country? We did not know even that, but now the details are being unveiled gradually.”

“The negotiations should not be kept a secret as we are not in its favour. This is not our policy,” he added.
Parliament in Pakistan has been made the most toothless institution in Pakistan by the political parties themselves. Parliament itself has voted it to irrelevancy. MNAs are not independent and have to vote along the party lines, thus all the decision making has been concentrated into a few individuals. Democracy in Pakistan is a fraud. There was no civilian role at all in the negotiations with TTP and they won't have much say in the end either, just like the operation against TTP was not the decision of the civilian government.
 
Meanwhile soldiers beheaded in Wazeeristan as per reports.

Don't bother with these Pwaris. Pakistan kehte hain khud ko or post WION jo k Indian propaganda news channel usse kar rehe hain 😂
 
So actually it was the army that always wanted to negotiate with TTP. Before this the army wants peace with india and good relations with israel. The only military in the world that is begging for peace, even to extremists that killes school kids. All i can say is had hoti hay beghairiti ki. Afsoos hamaray generals itnay baray dallay aur beghairat hein.
 
Everyone should thank IK, not only has he exposed sharif clan and zardaris but he has shown the army establishment for what they are. A bunch of greedy ego driven crooks who really run the country from behind the scenes. Bajwa teri fita mou!
 
TNT said:
So actually it was the army that always wanted to negotiate with TTP. Before this the army wants peace with india and good relations with israel. The only military in the world that is begging for peace, even to extremists that killes school kids. All i can say is had hoti hay beghairiti ki. Afsoos hamaray generals itnay baray dallay aur beghairat hein.
Bhai jan you can't kill an ideology. Pashtun brethren will keep feeding on taliban high octane and their right to pashtun land while living like savages in the border areas. We will be loosing soldiers everyday because people who have not changed for 200 years are not willing to compromise.

Buying mraps and increasing drone surveillance will certainly reduce the casualties but they'll keep bleeding us.

Guess who got TTP onboard for the APS massacre.

1000 points for who got it right.
Keep your internal bias and hatred to yourself. Go suckle on PTI kewl aid while throwing every single blame on bajwa and army. Yes army need to stop interfering but tone down your bullshit.
 
Army actions and policies are themselves shady. Regardless of right or wrong, if they own up to their actions than locals will trust them.

#1. For e.g: Establishment (even mussraff) Lied about Dr.Afia. She was picked up in Karachi and handed over by ISI (for supposedly) having links international terror organization.

Even some folks on this forum is aware of this but will not disclose it openly.

#2. US special operators were inside tribal areas (boots on the ground) getting real-time on ground support by ISI.

Now problem is, govt needs to own up to this. Because locals can see them, and when govt lies and deny these locals lose trust on the govt.
 
TNT said:
So actually it was the army that always wanted to negotiate with TTP. Before this the army wants peace with india and good relations with israel. The only military in the world that is begging for peace, even to extremists that killes school kids. All i can say is had hoti hay beghairiti ki. Afsoos hamaray generals itnay baray dallay aur beghairat hein.
Munnu Bhai summed it up pretty well

“hamarey jernel 11 din se zyada lartey nahin aur 11 saal se kam hukoomat nahin krtey”
 

