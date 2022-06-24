TTP negotiations spark furore in Senate

Parliament in Pakistan has been made the most toothless institution in Pakistan by the political parties themselves. Parliament itself has voted it to irrelevancy. MNAs are not independent and have to vote along the party lines, thus all the decision making has been concentrated into a few individuals. Democracy in Pakistan is a fraud. There was no civilian role at all in the negotiations with TTP and they won't have much say in the end either, just like the operation against TTP was not the decision of the civilian government.